Armed clashes in Beirut shake distressed residents

Beirut, Lebanon – Jumanah Zabaneh was at her home Thursday morning when hundreds of Hezbollah and Amal supporters gathered in her Beirut neighborhood. The crowd was there to protest against the judge leading an investigation into last year’s deadly explosion in the port of the Lebanese capital.

Her two daughters, aged eight and six, were already in school a few blocks from the protests at the Beirut courthouse, while her husband, Adnan, was also nearby at work in Tayyoune.

Zabaneh had previously accompanied her children to school, as she always did. It was only a 15 minute walk. She feared the protests would be strained, but never expected what would follow.

Unidentified snipers started shooting at the protesters. Armed men arrived to retaliate, which clashes lasting several hours which killed at least seven combatants and civilians and injured more than 30 others.

“I saw the bullets from my window and I panicked,” Zabaneh told Al Jazeera, his voice still shaking. “I immediately called Adnan and told him we had to get the kids out of the school and evacuate the area.”

Her husband was in the middle of the clashes. Dozens of men fired aimlessly with assault rifles, some firing rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) which rocked the area. He walked cautiously with his head down, meandering through the side streets so as not to get caught in the crossfire.

Armed men take cover during fighting in Beirut [Aziz Taher/Reuters]

“I just put on my slippers and ran to school,” Zabaneh said. “Other parents who were trying to get their children out were stuck in traffic – so I volunteered to pick up their children and welcome them safely to my home.”

At school, children hid under their desks or in cellars. Some stood still and confused, while others panicked and cried.

Adnan and Jumanah grabbed the kids and ran home, doing their best to dodge the bullets and trying to ignore the sound of the RPG shots.

“The kids kept asking us what was going on, but we couldn’t tell them any stories,” Jumanah said.

They managed to make their way home safely and sit in a small hallway to stay away from the windows, just in case the fighting got closer to them.

For Jumanah, it all brought to mind the dark days of the Lebanese civil war from 1975 to 1990.

“This experience is basically what we went through at the time.”

This is the moment when Al Jazeera @ZeinakhodrAljaz was interrupted by gunshots and RPG explosions in Beirut. Several people killed and dozens shot and wounded during Hezbollah-led protest against Beirut port investigation https://t.co/eLOzrlE4PE Follow the latest pic.twitter.com/IHZf6SnbdQ – English Al Jazeera (@AJEnglish) October 14, 2021

Lebanon’s troubled history is littered with conflict and distress, which never truly ended after 15 years of civil war.

The country was the scene of a series of violent political assassinations in 2005, followed by a brutal six-week war with Israel in 2006. In 2008, seven days of nationwide clashes between Hezbollah and its allies against their pro-Western political opponents looked a lot like factional warfare. in the civil war.

“We have not had the chance to treat the trauma”

Reem Madi and her husband Haitham Dinnawi were working from home in Adlieh, just outside the site of Thursday’s protests. Even after hearing the first shots, Haitham continued to cook a late breakfast, while Reem continued to work.

“We were surprised, but we expected this sort of thing to happen [at the protest]”Madi told Al Jazeera.

The couple say they are grappling with what has been two difficult years for Lebanon.

The Lebanese pound has lost 90 percent of its value, as three quarters of the country’s population have plunged into poverty. Hundreds of thousands of families are struggling to cope with alarming price hikes, drug shortages and an electricity crisis, while being robbed of their savings. And in August 2020, the explosion at the port of Beirut left more than 200 dead, 6,500 injured and razed several neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

As the gunfire intensified, Madi turned up the volume on her headphones to muffle the sound. But the moment one of the gunmen fired an RPG shot, the building shook and everyone stopped.

For Madi and Dinnawi, it was too familiar a feeling.

“We knew it wasn’t an explosion, but it was like my body remembered the shakes afterwards [the] Aug. 4 explosion, ”Madi said. “I held Haitham’s hand and we ran into another room to hide under the table.”

Madi and Dinnawi fled Beirut with two friends who lived nearby, as soon as they could run to their car.

“We had to leave because we were afraid that armed people would break into our homes or shoot at our roofs or whatever,” their friend Paul, who refused to tell Al Jazeera, told Al Jazeera. share his last name. “We haven’t had the chance to deal with the trauma of COVID-19, the economic crisis, the explosion in Beirut. And now you have this.

On Friday, tense calm reigned in the area where the violence occurred. The army cordoned off much of the area, with blood stains on the asphalt, dozens of cars sprayed and buildings marked with bullet holes.

But the trauma of this experience persists.

Zabaneh is now worried about his young daughters, who in just over a year suffered both the horrific port explosion and the armed clashes on Thursday.

Worried, she said she lacked the means to comfort them.

“My eight-year-old daughter has improved with the therapy to move on from the Beirut explosion, but now we’re back to square one,” Zabaneh said. “She told me she wanted to sleep in my bed tonight.”