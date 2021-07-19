World
Ariel Henry: The new leader of Haiti with international support to take matters in hand | World News – Times of India
PORT-AU-PRINCE: A new prime minister backed by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said on Monday – a move that appeared to be aimed at avoiding a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse.
Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister by Moïse before being assassinated but never took an oath, will replace the country’s acting prime minister, Haiti’s Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press.
It was not immediately clear how quickly Claude Joseph, who had ruled Haiti with police and military support since Moïse’s assassination on July 7, would withdraw.
“Negotiations are still ongoing,” Pierre said, adding that Joseph would return to being foreign minister. There was no immediate comment from Joseph.
In an audio recording, Henry called himself prime minister and called for unity, saying he would soon announce members of what he called an interim consensus government to lead the country until held elections.
“I present my compliments to the Haitian people who have shown political maturity in the face of what can be considered a coup d’état … Our Haitian brothers have given peace a chance, while leaving the possibility that the truth may one day be restored, ”Henry mentioned.
“Now it is up to all national leaders to walk together in unity, towards the same goal, to show that they are responsible.”
The political turnaround followed a statement on Saturday by a key group of international diplomats who appeared to snub Joseph as he called for the creation of a “consensual and inclusive government.”
“To this end, he strongly encourages the Prime Minister designate Ariel henri to continue the mission entrusted to it to form such a government, ”said the Core Group press release.
The Core Group is made up of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the European Union and representatives of the The United Nations and the Organization of American States.
Monday, A issued a statement calling on Joseph, Henry and other national stakeholders “to put differences aside and engage in a constructive dialogue on how to break the current impasse.”
The UN added that Joseph and Henry have made significant progress over the past week and are supporting dialogue to find a “minimum consensus” for holding fair legislative and presidential elections.
Monique Clesca, a writer, activist and former Haitian UN official, said she does not anticipate any change under Henry, whom she hopes to carry on in Moses’ legacy. But she warned that Henry could be seen as flawed due to the international support leading up to his takeover.
“There is not just a perception, but the reality that he was put there by the international community, and I think that is his burden to bear,” she said.
“What we are asking is that Haitians really say this is unacceptable. We don’t want the international community to say who should be in power and what should be done. He’s ours. ”
White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the Biden administration “welcomes reports that Haitian political actors are working together to determine a way forward in the country.”
“We have been encouraging, for several days now, Haitian political actors to work together and find a political path to follow,” she said.
Earlier, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price had said the United States would continue to work with Joseph after noting that he was the incumbent and that he was acting prime minister before the assassination.
The Core Group statement was released hours after Moïse’s wife, Martine, arrived in Haiti on Saturday aboard a private jet dressed in black and wearing a bulletproof vest after leaving a hospital. from Miami.
She has not made a statement or spoken publicly since returning to Haiti as the government prepares for the July 23 funeral to be held in the northern city of Cap-Haitien. Other events in honor of Moses are planned this week in the capital Port-au-Prince ahead of the funeral.
Moses appointed Henry as prime minister shortly before his assassination, but he was not sworn in. The neurosurgeon was previously Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of the Interior. He belonged to several political parties including Inite, founded by former president René Préval.
The next change of leadership comes as authorities continue to investigate the July 7 attack on Moses’ private home with high powered rifles that seriously injured his wife.
Authorities say more than 20 suspects directly involved in the murder have been arrested. The majority of them are former Colombian soldiers, most of whom were duped according to Colombian officials. Three other suspects were killed, the police still looking for others, including a former Haitian rebel leader and a former Haitian senator.
Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister by Moïse before being assassinated but never took an oath, will replace the country’s acting prime minister, Haiti’s Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press.
It was not immediately clear how quickly Claude Joseph, who had ruled Haiti with police and military support since Moïse’s assassination on July 7, would withdraw.
“Negotiations are still ongoing,” Pierre said, adding that Joseph would return to being foreign minister. There was no immediate comment from Joseph.
In an audio recording, Henry called himself prime minister and called for unity, saying he would soon announce members of what he called an interim consensus government to lead the country until held elections.
“I present my compliments to the Haitian people who have shown political maturity in the face of what can be considered a coup d’état … Our Haitian brothers have given peace a chance, while leaving the possibility that the truth may one day be restored, ”Henry mentioned.
“Now it is up to all national leaders to walk together in unity, towards the same goal, to show that they are responsible.”
The political turnaround followed a statement on Saturday by a key group of international diplomats who appeared to snub Joseph as he called for the creation of a “consensual and inclusive government.”
“To this end, he strongly encourages the Prime Minister designate Ariel henri to continue the mission entrusted to it to form such a government, ”said the Core Group press release.
The Core Group is made up of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the European Union and representatives of the The United Nations and the Organization of American States.
Monday, A issued a statement calling on Joseph, Henry and other national stakeholders “to put differences aside and engage in a constructive dialogue on how to break the current impasse.”
The UN added that Joseph and Henry have made significant progress over the past week and are supporting dialogue to find a “minimum consensus” for holding fair legislative and presidential elections.
Monique Clesca, a writer, activist and former Haitian UN official, said she does not anticipate any change under Henry, whom she hopes to carry on in Moses’ legacy. But she warned that Henry could be seen as flawed due to the international support leading up to his takeover.
“There is not just a perception, but the reality that he was put there by the international community, and I think that is his burden to bear,” she said.
“What we are asking is that Haitians really say this is unacceptable. We don’t want the international community to say who should be in power and what should be done. He’s ours. ”
White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the Biden administration “welcomes reports that Haitian political actors are working together to determine a way forward in the country.”
“We have been encouraging, for several days now, Haitian political actors to work together and find a political path to follow,” she said.
Earlier, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price had said the United States would continue to work with Joseph after noting that he was the incumbent and that he was acting prime minister before the assassination.
The Core Group statement was released hours after Moïse’s wife, Martine, arrived in Haiti on Saturday aboard a private jet dressed in black and wearing a bulletproof vest after leaving a hospital. from Miami.
She has not made a statement or spoken publicly since returning to Haiti as the government prepares for the July 23 funeral to be held in the northern city of Cap-Haitien. Other events in honor of Moses are planned this week in the capital Port-au-Prince ahead of the funeral.
Moses appointed Henry as prime minister shortly before his assassination, but he was not sworn in. The neurosurgeon was previously Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of the Interior. He belonged to several political parties including Inite, founded by former president René Préval.
The next change of leadership comes as authorities continue to investigate the July 7 attack on Moses’ private home with high powered rifles that seriously injured his wife.
Authorities say more than 20 suspects directly involved in the murder have been arrested. The majority of them are former Colombian soldiers, most of whom were duped according to Colombian officials. Three other suspects were killed, the police still looking for others, including a former Haitian rebel leader and a former Haitian senator.