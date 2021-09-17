Argentine vice president leads cabinet revolt against president

The crisis came after a series of resignations of left-wing ministers allied with Vice President Fernandez de Kirchner for a struggling economy.

Argentina’s center-left President Alberto Fernandez is fighting a growing ministerial rebellion, sharpened by criticism from his powerful vice-president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

The crisis comes after a deadly defeat in the primary elections by a series of resignations submitted by left-wing ministers allied to the harsher “Kirchnerist” wing of the ruling party.

Fernandez has yet to officially accept or reject ministerial resignations amid speculation over his coalition’s potential breakdown and told local newspaper Pagina 12 his hand would not be forced.

The government was badly beaten Sunday in an open primary election, seen as a reliable indicator ahead of a midterm Congress vote in November in which the ruling Peronist party could lose its grip on Congress.

Fernandez now faces a difficult choice whether to double down on populist measures or take a more moderate approach to attract middle-class voters who have rallied to the Tory opposition.

“The ruling coalition must listen to the polls’ message and act responsibly,” Fernandez wrote on Twitter, saying he would ensure party unity and the government would continue to act in a way that it ” considered appropriate “.

In a scathing letter released Thursday evening, Kirchner, who served as president from 2007 to 2015, accused the president of pursuing “flawed” tax policies that have exacerbated Argentina’s economic crisis already worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirchner wrote that she had met with President Fernandez to suggest a candidate for the head of cabinet as part of a government “stimulus”, although she denied reports that she asked for the minister’s resignation. Economics Martin Guzman.

She also criticized the government’s inaction since the defeat.

“In the aftermath of such a political catastrophe, if you listened to certain officials, you would think that nothing had happened, they were feigning normalcy and, above all, were in their seats.”

President Fernandez was due to travel to Mexico for a regional left-wing summit this week, but has suspended his trip to put the finishing touches on new economic measures to be announced in the coming days, a government spokesperson said.

Fernandez took power from incumbent Mauricio Macri in 2019.

Public discontent with his government is increasing in a country in recession since 2018 and a 9.9% drop in gross domestic product (GDP) last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentina has one of the highest inflation rates in the world, at 29% from January to July of this year, and a poverty rate of 42%.

In downtown Buenos Aires on Thursday, there were largely peaceful street protests for and against the government.

Ramiro Marra, director of Bull Market Group in Buenos Aires, told Reuters news agency that internal political struggles had increased “political, economic and social uncertainty”.

“It increases country risk, makes dollars more expensive and scares off investments,” he said.