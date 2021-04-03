Argentine president tests positive for coronavirus despite vaccination

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine President Alberto Fernández tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was showing mild symptoms despite being vaccinated earlier this year, becoming the latest in a series of world leaders to contract the virus.

In a series of tweets Sent early on Saturday, Fernández said a “slight headache” and a temperature of 99.1 degrees prompted him to take a rapid antigen test. Its positive finding was confirmed later on Saturday by a more rigorous PCR test, said Dr Federico Saavedra, the president’s doctor.

Mr Fernández’s symptoms were “mild due in large part to the protective effect of the vaccine,” said Dr Saavedra.

The president, who first learned of the preliminary result on Friday, his 62nd birthday, said he would remain isolated. “I am doing well physically, and while I would have liked to have finished my birthday without this news, I am also in a good mood,” the president wrote on Twitter.