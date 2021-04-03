Argentine president tests positive for coronavirus despite vaccination
BUENOS AIRES – Argentine President Alberto Fernández tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was showing mild symptoms despite being vaccinated earlier this year, becoming the latest in a series of world leaders to contract the virus.
In a series of tweets Sent early on Saturday, Fernández said a “slight headache” and a temperature of 99.1 degrees prompted him to take a rapid antigen test. Its positive finding was confirmed later on Saturday by a more rigorous PCR test, said Dr Federico Saavedra, the president’s doctor.
Mr Fernández’s symptoms were “mild due in large part to the protective effect of the vaccine,” said Dr Saavedra.
The president, who first learned of the preliminary result on Friday, his 62nd birthday, said he would remain isolated. “I am doing well physically, and while I would have liked to have finished my birthday without this news, I am also in a good mood,” the president wrote on Twitter.
News of Mr Fernández’s test results comes shortly after Argentina tightened its borders amid a surge in Covid-19 infections. Several neighboring countries, particularly Brazil, are seeing a sharp increase in cases as new, more contagious variants of the virus invade the region. Argentina recently canceled all direct flights with Brazil, Chile and Mexico in an attempt to block the new strains.
Argentina was the first country in Latin America to approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine at the end of December, but mass vaccinations are taking longer than the government originally planned amid a global vaccine shortage . The country has also administered the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm and Covishield, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Of the country’s 45 million people, 683,771 have received two doses of the vaccine and 4.18 million doses have been injected overall.
Argentina said on March 26 that it delay the application of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for three months to ensure that as many people as possible get at least one dose. The country has reported nearly 2.4 million Covid-19 infections and more than 56,000 deaths.