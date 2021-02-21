Argentine President denounces ‘unforgivable’ vaccine scandal

The health minister resigned on Friday evening after learning he had helped people skip the line to receive coronavirus injections.

Argentina’s president has denounced an “unforgivable” COVID-19 vaccine scandal that prompted the resignation of the country’s health minister.

Gines Gonzalez Garcia resigned Friday after reports surfaced that he had helped people across the South American nation skip the line to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

“Gines was a great minister, and besides, I like him. But what he did was unforgivable, ”President Alberto Fernandez said in an interview with the daily Pagina 12 published on Sunday.

“Politics is ethical, we must put an end to these types of practices, with the Argentinian culture of vivacity, of cunning [and] managing influences, ”Fernandez said.

The president reportedly asked Garcia to resign after the scandal broke.

“In response to your express request, I submit my resignation from the post of Minister of Health,” Garcia wrote in a letter to Fernandez which was shared on social media.

Garcia was replaced by Carla Vizzotti, one of his deputy ministers who had obtained the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Argentina, which has reported nearly two million cases of COVID-19 and more than 51,000 coronavirus-related deaths, began its vaccination program in December.

The country has prioritized health workers, and vaccination of people over the age of 70 began last week in Buenos Aires province.

Local media reported that the prosecution has opened an investigation into the vaccine scandal.

Vizzotti insisted on Sunday that “there was by no means a VIP vaccination program”.

She told Radio 10 that the scandal involved “a small number of people” and that there was no “vaccine reservation” policy. She added that in the future the country would implement a plan to monitor the beatings.