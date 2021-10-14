Argentina’s small farming communities reach consumers online

One of the Argentinian small farmer groups participating in the digital marketing project uses agroecological irrigation and tomato crushing techniques in Mendoza province. CREDIT: Nicolás Heredia / Alma Nativa

BUENOS AIRES, October 14 (IPS) – This article is part of IPS’s coverage of World Food Day, celebrated on October 16, whose 2021 theme is: Grow, Nurture, Support. Together. “The biggest problem for family farmers has always been to market and sell what they produce, at a fair price,” says Natalia Manini, member of the Union of Rural Landless Workers (UST), an organization of small farmers in Argentina who have taken steps to forge direct links with consumers.

The TOGETHER, which brings together producers of fresh vegetables, canned goods and honey, as well as goat and sheep herders, from the western province of Mendoza, opened its own premises in April in the provincial capital of the same name.

In addition, he has just joined native soul (“Native Soul”), a network created to market and sell the products of peasant and indigenous organizations, which brings together more than 4,300 producers grouped into 21 organizations, and now sells its products on the Internet.

“Selling wholesale to a distributor is simple, but the problem is that a lot of the income does not reach the producer,” Manini told IPS from the town of Lavalle in Mendoza province.

The rural leader argues that due to cost considerations, farmers can only access fair trade through collective projects, which have received a boost from the acceleration of digital changes generated by the covid pandemic -19.

Alma Nativa is a marketing and sales solution formally created in 2018 by two Argentinian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) focused on socio-environmental issues: Social impact of Fibo and the Cultural Association for Integral Development (CIDA). Their approach was to go beyond the scheme of economic support for productive development projects.

“In 2014, we started to ask ourselves why smallholder farmers and indigenous communities couldn’t guarantee profitable prices for the food and crafts they produce, and to think about how to get farmers to quit to depend on donations and grants from NGOs and the state, ”Fibo director Gabriela Sbarra told IPS in an interview in Buenos Aires.

Sbarra regularly participated in regional community product fairs, which before the restrictions put in place due to the pandemic were often organized in Argentina by the authorities, who financed the establishment of the stands, accommodation and travel expenses of their communities for farmers. and craftsmen.

It was only thanks to this economic aid that the farmers and artisans were able to make a profit.

“The effort was to find a real market for these products, which could not be sold online because it is very difficult to generate traffic on the internet and they also cannot reach supermarkets because they do not have production volume. Informality left communities behind. market, ”Sbarra explained.

Three cooperatives in the Chaco region, the great wooded plain that Argentina shares with Bolivia and Paraguay, are dedicated to the production of honey and are part of the Alma Nativa project, through which they sell their products to consumers everywhere. the country via the Internet. CREDIT: Nicolás Heredia / Alma Nativa

E-commerce, the new market

The founders of Alma Nativa therefore knocked on the doors of Free market, an Argentina-born e-commerce giant that has grown across most of Latin America. The company has agreed not to charge commissions on sales by an online store of agroecological foods produced by local communities.

Alma Nativa then set up a warehouse in the town of Villa Madero, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where products from rural communities across the country are labeled for distribution.

“The pandemic has created an opportunity because it has helped open a debate about what we eat. Many people have started to wonder how food is produced and have even forced agribusinesses to think about more sustainable production systems, ”said Manini.

Norberto Gugliotta, director of the Cosar beekeeping cooperative, pointed out that the pandemic has not only accelerated the process of digitization of producers and consumers, but has also fueled research by a growing part of society of healthy foods produced in a socially responsible manner.

“We were ready to seize the opportunity, because our products were ready, so we joined Alma Nativa this year,” said the beekeeper from the town of Sauce Viejo. Gugliotta is the visible face of a cooperative made up of some 120 producers from the province of Santa Fe, in the center of this South American country, who produce certified organic and fair trade honey.

Argentina, Latin America’s third largest economy, is an agricultural powerhouse, with a powerful agri-food sector whose main products are soybeans, corn and soybean oil, which in 2020 generated $ 26.3 billion in ‘exports, according to official figures.

Behind the success hides a vast universe of family farmers and peasant and indigenous communities. According to the latest National agricultural census, achieved in 2018, more than 90 percent of the country’s 250,881 farms are family-owned.

But the infrastructural and technological backwardness in rural areas is significant, as evidenced by the fact that only 35 percent of farms have Internet access.

Deprivation is particularly acute in Chaco, an abandoned region in the north of the country, home to some 200,000 indigenous people from nine groups whose economies are closely linked to natural resources, according to the non-governmental organization. Fundapaz.

Indigenous artisans from the Pilagá community in the northern province of Formosa, in the Gran Chaco region, have started selling their baskets online all over Argentina. CREDIT: Rosario Bobbio / Alma Nativa

New platform for indigenous crafts

The communities of the Chaco, a vast region of low-lying forests and savannahs and rich biodiversity spanning over a million square kilometers in Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay, home to a diversity of indigenous peoples, have also begun to develop. market their crafts on the Mercado Libre in the last few weeks.

“This initiative was born in Brazil with the ‘Amazonia em Pé’ program and we are reproducing it today in Argentina, in the Gran Chaco region. It seeks to build bridges between local artisans and consumers across the country, ”said Guadalupe Marín, sustainability director at Mercado Libre.

“The objective is to mobilize consumers to buy products from Latin American ecosystems made with respect for the environment, while small producers benefit from visibility and logistical support so that local products reach the whole country, ”she told IPS in Buenos Aires.

On September 27, Mercado Libre launched the “Du Gran Chaco, pour vous” campaign, which offers for sale more than 2,500 products in 200 categories, such as baskets, indigenous and local art, decorative elements in natural fibers, honey, hand-made weaves and games.

It includes not only Alma Nativa, but also Emprendedores por Naturaleza (“entrepreneurs by / for nature”), a program launched by the environmental foundation Rewilding Argentina, which works for the conservation of the Chaco and now promotes the sale of products made by 60 families living in rural areas adjacent to El Impénétrable National Park, the largest protected area in the region.

“The idea for the project was born last year, after we carried out a socio-economic survey of 250 families in the region which revealed that 98% of them only income came from social assistance. “said Fatima Hollmann, regional coordinator of the Rewilding Argentina Communities program. .

She told IPS that “people raise cattle for their livelihood and sometimes work to fencing a field or some other temporary task, but there are no stable sources of employment in El Impénétrable.”

“This is why we are trying to generate income for local residents,” Hollmann explained in an interview in Buenos Aires. “Our production lines are ceramic-oriented, as most people built their houses there with adobe. Many also know how to make bricks and we have organized trainings to teach people how to turn a brick into an artistic piece. , inspired by native fauna, which conveys the importance of forest conservation.

According to figures published by the expert during the first week of the show “Du Gran Chaco, pour vous” in early October, 644 products were offered for sale, of which 382 were sold to buyers in more than 10 provinces. Argentines, including 100 percent of available textiles and 76 percent of wooden crafts.

“The alternative is to cut down native forests,” says Hollmann. “We are proposing a transition from an extractivist economy to a regenerative economy, which contributes to the reconstruction of the ecosystem and gives consumers in cities the opportunity to contribute to this goal.”