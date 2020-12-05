Argentina’s Senate passes ‘millionaires tax’ for COVID-19 relief

The single tax will apply to around 12,000 of the country’s wealthiest citizens and fund medical supplies and business assistance.

Argentina’s Senate has approved a wealth tax to help the government fund COVID-19 measures, including purchasing health supplies and offering economic relief to struggling businesses.

The single levy, adopted on Friday evening with 42 votes for and 26 against, will apply to around 12,000 of the country’s richest citizens.

President Alberto Fernandez has said he hopes the measure – also dubbed the ‘millionaire tax’ – will help Argentina raise around $ 3.7 billion amid a multi-year economic downturn made worse by the COVID pandemic -19.

“This is a one-time, one-time contribution,” Senator Carlos Caserio, a member of the bill committee, said on Saturday, according to a statement on the Senate website, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

“We are coming out of this pandemic like countries come out of world wars, with thousands of dead and devastated economies,” Caserio said.

Argentina has reported more than 1.45 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally, as well as more than 39,500 deaths linked to the virus.

The law enforces a tax of at least 2% on people with more than $ 2.45 million in assets, Reuters reported.

The funds will be allocated to purchase medical equipment and supplies, help small and medium-sized businesses, support students and social programs, and finance natural gas projects.

“The #AporteSolidario is extraordinary because the circumstances are extraordinary,” ruling party senator Anabel Fernandez Sagasti wrote on Twitter.

“We need to find points of connection between those who have the most to contribute and those who are in need.”

The measure, which had previously been passed by the country’s lower house of deputies, drew criticism from Argentina’s more conservative opposition lawmakers.

Daniel Pelegrina, president of the Argentinian Rural Society, warned that supporters of the legislation want “to present it as a contribution from the richest, but we know what is happening with all these one-off taxes – they stay forever.”