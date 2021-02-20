Argentina’s health minister resigns following COVID vaccine scandal

The resignation comes after reports of people using connections to skip the queue and receive COVID-19 jabs.

Argentina’s health minister resigned after reports surfaced that residents of the South American nation were using connections to bypass the queue and receive COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, Gines Gonzalez Garcia said individuals were able to bypass the proper procedure for vaccinations due to “unintentional confusion” in his office during his absence.

“In response to your express request, I submit my resignation from the post of Minister of Health,” Garcia wrote in a letter to President Alberto Fernandez, who had research the resignation of the minister.

“I express my gratitude to the vast majority of the Argentine people for their commitment and support for the policies that we are implementing to rebuild our federal health system, with more equity, access and quality”, also Garcia tweeted.

The scandal erupted after an Argentinian journalist said he was hit with COVID-19 after speaking directly with the minister.

Garcia will be replaced by one of his deputy ministers, Carla Vizzotti, responsible for securing the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which the country has deployed since December.

Argentina has prioritized health workers in its coronavirus vaccination program and vaccinations for people over 70 began on Wednesday in the province of Buenos Aires.

The country of 44 million people has reported more than two million cases of COVID-19 and 51,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Woman receives first dose of Sputnik V vaccine as Argentina continues vaccination campaign in Buenos Aires on February 19 [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]

However, COVID-19 vaccine shipments are nowhere near what Argentina initially hoped for. As of Wednesday, around 250,000 people had received two doses.

Argentina is not the only country in Latin America facing a coronavirus vaccine scandal, fueling public anger and resentment.

Peruvian health and foreign affairs ministers resigned this month after reports surfaced that hundreds of government officials, including former President Martin Vizcarra, received injections before vaccines became widely available.

Acting Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti said last week that 487 officials took advantage of their posts to secretly receive early inoculations.