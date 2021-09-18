Argentina’s Fernandez reshuffles his government after a week of crisis

The president appoints the governor of the province of Tucuman Juan Manzur as chief of staff to replace Santiago Cafiero who has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has reshuffled his cabinet, seeking to end a murderous week that saw infighting within the ruling Peronist judicial party threatening to derail the governing coalition.

Friday night’s reshuffle, after a standoff between more moderate factions and others in government, saw new ministers appointed to key positions of chief of staff, foreign minister and minister of government. Agriculture.

Center-left Fernandez has been battling a revolt by the Cabinet of Ministers allied to his party’s far left wing since a clear defeat in the midterm primary elections last Sunday jeopardized the government’s grip on Congress.

Conflicting but powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner lashed out at what she called government mistakes, exacerbating tensions between the moderate faction around President Fernandez and the former president’s own supporters .

In a statement on Friday evening, the president’s office said regional governor Juan Manzur would take over as chief of staff, replacing Santiago Cafiero who would become foreign minister.

Julian Dominguez has been appointed to lead the agricultural portfolio. Argentina is the world’s largest exporter of processed soybean meal and soybean oil, and a major global supplier of corn, wheat, barley and beef.

No mention was made of changes in the Economy Ministry, headed by moderate economist Martin Guzman, who has played a key role in the country’s recent debt restructurings and talks with the International Monetary Fund. .

Changes were also made to the ministries of security, education, science and technology, as well as the appointment of a new press secretary.

The new ministers will be sworn in on Monday at the presidential palace Casa Rosada, the government said.

Electoral coup

The electoral coup had left the party stuck between two paths: deepening populist policies to ease conditions for hard-hit Argentines or a more moderate approach to attract middle-class voters who rallied to the conservative opposition.

On Wednesday, several ministers, including the Minister of the Interior, tendered their resignations to Fernandez.

On Thursday night, the president and Fernandez de Kirchner both went on the offensive. In a public letter, she called for a cabinet reshuffle and lambasted a deficit in public spending.

“I sincerely hope that with the same strength and conviction that he has faced the pandemic, the president will not only revive his government, but will also sit down with his Minister of the Economy to examine the figures of the budget, ”she wrote.

The president said on Twitter that he would be the one to determine the government’s future.

“The administration of government will continue to develop as I see fit. For this, I was elected, “he said.