Argentina to vote in Senate on expanding abortion rights

The Lower House of Congress has already approved a bill that would expand the availability of legal abortion.

Argentina’s Senate will decide next week whether or not to approve a government-backed bill that would expand the availability of legal abortion, a proposal that has divided a society closely linked to the Roman Catholic Church.

On December 11, the lower house of Congress approved the measure, which would allow termination of pregnancies until the fourteenth week. The Senate vote should be close.

“We have the right to be able to decide our own life, to know whether we want to have children and, if we want to have them, how many we want to have. If we decide to terminate the pregnancy, we have the right to do so autonomously and freely, ”Yamila Picasso, a 33-year-old activist, told Reuters news agency outside Congress, where she was demonstrating.

Picasso is a member of the National Campaign for the Right to Legal, Safe and Free Abortion, which has been advocating for the new law for years.

On the other side of the debate is Ana Marmora, a 29-year-old lawyer and journalist, spokesperson for the Young Front, a group that rejects the legalization of abortion.

She said supporters of the bill want women to be able to terminate their pregnancies not out of necessity but out of desire.

“Is it fair that we throw out our children just because we want to?” Said Marmora.

“The issue of abortion in general affects society,” explained Facundo Nejamkis, political scientist and director of the consultancy firm Opina Argentina. He said it appears the government has the votes to narrowly pass the bill.

A similar bill was rejected by the Argentine Congress in 2018. The current law only allows abortion in cases of serious risk to the health of the mother or in cases of rape.

Large protests are expected for and against the bill during its Senate debate on Tuesday next week.

On the same day, the Senate will also debate a side project aimed at providing assistance to women who wish to continue their pregnancy and need help in the face of economic hardship.