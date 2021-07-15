Argentina surpasses 100,000 COVID deaths amid worsening crisis

Argentina, which has seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases, is the fifth Latin American country to reach 100,000 deaths.

Argentina became fifth Latin American country to surpass 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, as country suffers an increase in coronavirus cases which have strained its health network and worsened an already serious economic crisis.

Argentina’s health ministry said on Wednesday the country had recorded 614 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

It has now reported 100,250 coronavirus deaths and 4.7 million cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Latin America, but the average number of daily cases has declined from a peak last month and the occupancy rate of intensive care beds is falling, although that it remains above 60% nationwide.

The head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, however warned on Wednesday that “infections are on the rise again” in the country.

“Cases increase when complacency sets in. We are all tired, but after having experienced successive peaks of infections in the same places, we must break this cycle by adopting public health measures early and systematically ”, Etienne mentionned during a weekly press briefing.

Argentina’s government re-imposed lockdown measures earlier this year amid a second wave of infections, some of which have since been canceled. It has a strict cap on border arrivals in an effort to prevent contagious virus variants.

“Every life that has gone missing is a great regret for me,” President Alberto Fernandez said in a speech last week. “I guarantee you that during these months we will not stop vaccinating every Argentine man and woman.”

But many citizens still struggle to cope with the effects of the pandemic.

Fifty-year-old Sandra del Valle Pereyra had come to San Vicente cemetery in downtown Cordoba to visit the graves of her parents who both died of COVID-19.

“I was left alone,” Valle Pereyra told Reuters, saying she and her siblings were isolating themselves from each other to avoid contagion. “First my mother died, then my father. I don’t know what to think about this terrible disease.

“It’s not just the pandemic that is drowning us in this country. There is also the enormous economic crisis, ”said Gaston Rusichi, 34, of a Cordoba fire team that was responsible for transferring the dead during the pandemic.

“Many relatives call us crying, not only because of the death, but because they don’t have the money… to be able to give a funeral like a person deserves,” Rusichi added.

When the virus peaked in Argentina in April, more than 80% of intensive care beds were in use.

More than 20.6 million people in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 5.1 million are fully immune, authorities say.

To date, over 60 percent of the adult population and 45 percent of the total have received at least one dose.