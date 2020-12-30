World
Argentina legalizes abortion, milestone in conservative region – Times of India
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina Wednesday became the biggest nation in Latin America legalize Abortion, a historic vote in a conservative region and a victory for a popular movement that has transformed years of rallies into political power.
The high-stakes vote in the Senate gripped the nation early in the morning, and approval of the measure – by a larger-than-expected tally of 38-29, with one abstention – came after 12 hours of often dramatic debate, revealing the tensions. between the dominant long a roman catholic church, whose influence is declining, and a growing feminist movement.
As it unfolded, the Senate debate was followed closely by masses of opponents and abortion rights supporters, who camped in the plaza around the neoclassical palace of Congress, singing, clapping and praying as they tried to influence a handful of indecisive senators in their respective camps.
Argentine President Alberto Fernández has promised to sign the bill, making it legal for women to terminate a pregnancy for any reason up to 14 weeks. After that there will be exceptions allowed for rape and woman’s health
The effects of the legalization vote are likely to ripple through Latin America, galvanizing reproductive rights advocates elsewhere in the region and leaving them with hope that other socially conservative nations may follow suit.
Uruguay, Cuba and Guyana are the only other countries in Latin America to allow abortion on demand. Argentina, like a number of other countries in the region, had previously authorized abortion in cases of rape or if the pregnancy posed a risk to a woman’s health; other Latin American countries have stricter limits or total bans.
“The legalization of abortion in Argentina is a gigantic victory that protects fundamental rights and will inspire change in Latin America,” said Tamara Taraciuk Broner, deputy director of the Americas division for Human Rights Watch. “However, it is foreseeable that this will also mobilize pro-life groups.”
Argentina’s legalization of abortion was a stark rebuke from Pope Francis, who injected himself into the bitter political debate in his country on the eve of the vote, praising a group of poor neighborhood women for their activism against the vote. ‘abortion. It was also a setback for the country’s rapidly growing evangelical Protestant churches, which had joined forces with the Catholic Church to oppose change.
