Argentina battles health and economic crises as COVID cases skyrocket

Buenos Aires, Argentina – The streets of Buenos Aires are owned by people like Gabriel Martinez these days, as he searches high and low for pieces of cardboard to turn into cash in the heatwave of the pandemic.

Her nine-year-old son Benjamin swings his legs over the edge of the cart as his father returns empty-handed from a gas station pit stop.

Martinez has been collecting cardboard for a living since he was 19, and now he’s 34.

He lives in the suburbs of the capital, but he will sleep with his son, in a room they rent at the Buenos Aires depot where he sells his treasure of salvage waste, so they can start early and start again tomorrow.

“It’s bad. Because there is nothing in the streets. We walk for hours and hours, from five in the morning until midnight,” he said. “There are a lot more people who are trying to survive here now. ”

Man pushes cart during lockdown linked to COVID-19 pandemic in Buenos Aires, Argentina [File: Mario De Fina/AP Photo]

The roaring metropolis has been suffocated again as Argentina tries to tame a second wave of COVID-19 that’s worse than the first.

Last year, the country kept the contagion relatively low in a tight lockdown that lasted for months. This allowed the government to strengthen its healthcare system, but hit a weak economy and took an emotional toll on society.

Now, after a summer of relaxed restrictions and new COVID variants, the number of infections and deaths has exploded exponentially.

“The system is collapsing”

Hospital units are overflowing as exhausted healthcare workers plead with the public to heed distancing warnings and take precautions. In the province of Buenos Aires, the government has started producing its own oxygen to cope with an impending shortage.

Vaccine shipments are coming, but like many countries in Latin America, the campaign has been slow to get off the ground amid fierce global competition. Some 20 percent of the population received their first injection.

“The system is collapsing,” wrote Dr Emmanuel Alvarez last month in an open letter titled “a desperate cry from the conurbano”, the ring of densely populated and predominantly working-class municipalities around the capital.

More than 75,000 people have died in Argentina from coronavirus [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]

“The collapse is our dead colleagues, the younger and younger patients between 30 and 50 who are intubated and get out of control, the mutant strains in circulation, the largest number of children hospitalized,” he said. he writes.

“These are the ambulances standing at the doors of clinics waiting for a bed that will not arrive and the oxygen tube that will run out … the dead in the houses, in the streets, the dead who will die without a ventilator.”

Three weeks later, on May 19, Argentina recorded a record 39,652 daily cases of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, South America’s third largest country, with a population of 45 million, has recorded more than 3.6 million cases and more than 75,000 deaths.

“We are living the worst time since the start of the pandemic,” said President Alberto Fernandez on May 20 during a national speech in which he announced a new stop. “The situation is very serious across the country. “

This quarantine is not as severe as that of 2020. People are allowed to circulate near their homes from 6 am to 6 pm to buy basic necessities or to go for a walk. In some jurisdictions, shops and restaurants are open to the counter.

But all social gatherings inside or outside have been banned – churches, places of entertainment and school buildings are closed.

Galloping inflation

Meanwhile, the tension around preserving health and economic survival is greater than ever in a country. chronically high inflation – currently at 46% per year.

The economy contracted 9.9% last year, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census in Argentina. The number of people living below the poverty line has risen to 42 percent.

Mason Helius, 26, from Venezuela, explains how the butcher shop in which he works on Scalabrini Ortiz Avenue in Buenos Aires has survived.

The number of employees has gone from seven to three; his days are 14 hours and he sleeps in an attic above the store. Sales, he estimates, have fallen 50 to 60 percent.

“We have a restaurant that used to buy 90 kilos of ground beef a month. Now they gain 15 kilos. From 90 to 15 – that means they don’t sell either. If they don’t sell, neither do we, ”he said.

His colleague, Mauricio Quiroz, 48, is seething with disdain. He does not trust the official death toll and believes the government has failed miserably. “They should have stabilized the economy,” he says, between customers who come to buy bondiola (a meat product) and eggs.

Helius also doubts the seriousness of the health crisis. “I barely take care of myself. I travel, work and do not use disinfectant alcohol. I did not contract COVID-19. Neither does my wife, or my mother, who lives with us. And I don’t know anyone who has done it, ”he said. “Where are all the dead?” It must be happening somewhere that I am not.

Anti-containment protests

Distrust of official figures is just one of the feelings that have prompted residents of Argentinean cities to anti-quarantine protests May 25 – the day that marks the revolution of 1810 which led to the country’s independence.

Fleeing masks and refusing dispersal orders due to quarantine, skirmishes broke out with police in some towns and led to arrests.

These weren’t the first such protests here and were in part fueled by right-wing political opposition, bracing for midterm elections later this year and attacking Fernandez’s center-left government over vaccine administration and restrictions.

Protester holds Argentine flag during protest against Argentine President Alberto Fernandez’s lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus [File: Agustin Marcarian/AP]

For Angelica Graciano, a teacher in Buenos Aires, the political debate has served to distract and trivialize the tragedy.

“There are no hospital beds available. We have already lost 18 colleagues and there are many more who are hospitalized or in isolation, ”explains Graciano, 60, and general secretary of the largest teachers’ union in the city of Buenos Aires.

He has been struggling for weeks to return to a virtual model of education as cases skyrocket, something the Fernandez government has also sought to impose. But the Buenos Aires city government has maintained that keeping schools open is essential.

“They use statistics to erase what is human. A number turns you into something anonymous, ”says Graciana. “Every life counts and I am in favor of strong isolation measures and that the government provide the necessary economic assistance until we are all vaccinated. It’s not about containment, it’s about protecting life.

Miriam Zambrano, living in the southern province of Chubut, agrees. The retired nurse saw how people let their guard down in her town of Comodoro Rivadavia as vaccines began to arrive.

Hospitals also struggled there – and children who were in critical condition had to be airlifted to Buenos Aires for treatment. Her own seven-year-old granddaughter had the virus. “Poor little one, she still can’t taste the chocolate cookies,” Zambrano says.

“No pandemic has existed for less than 10 years, so it has not been for one, two or five years,” she adds. “It’s going to take us at least 10 years, and we have to learn to take care of each other. “