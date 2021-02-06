Are you looking for that pack of cigarettes? You’re not the only one.

Many people appear to smoke again or more during the pandemic, if anecdotal evidence and preliminary sales figures for tobacco products are any measure.

“Good quality surveys work with a lag,” said Vaughan W. Rees, director of the Center for Global Tobacco Control at Harvard University, referring to reliable smoking studies from institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “But we are seeing some interesting failures. The decline in tobacco sales has slowed over the past 10 months. “

While tobacco sales in the United States have generally fallen over the past decades (14% of Americans smoked in 2019, up from nearly 21% in 2005, according to an annual report CDC report which tracks smoking rates), the decline flattened out last year.

“The total volume of cigarettes sold in the United States typically declines by 3 or 4 percent,” said Adam Spielman, general manager of Citi which tracks the tobacco industry. “But in 2020 the volume is stable and that’s a big change, mainly because people have less stuff to spend money on right now.”