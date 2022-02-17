Are Russian cyberattacks and disinformation the future of warfare?

Russia has been a pioneer in disinformation, and experts say that will likely continue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been honing his cyber warfare skills for more than a decade.

The US increasingly confronts adversaries that don’t see war as a binary between a hot conflict and peace.

WASHINGTON – The US and its NATO allies have been warning for days about an impending Russian invasion of Ukraineraising the specter of massive civilian casualties and widespread suffering in the event of a war in Europe.

But the estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border aren’t the only possible weapons the Kremlin has at the ready as it threatens its smaller neighbor.