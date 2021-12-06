Are all humans born equal in rights? It’s still far from true

MADRID, 06 Dec. (IPS) – “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” These words are a good introduction to the transcendent question of human rights and equality, as it was declared by the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (DUDH).

The Declaration proclaims the “inalienable rights to which everyone is entitled as a human being – without distinction as to race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or any other status ”.

“All humans, all equal” is the slogan of the 2021 edition Human rights day, marked on December 10. His theme relates to equality: “The principles of equality and non-discrimination are at the heart of human rights.

“Equality includes addressing and seeking solutions to deep-rooted forms of discrimination that have affected the most vulnerable people in societies, including women and girls, indigenous peoples, people of African descent, people of LGBTI, migrants and people with disabilities, among others. “

According to the UN, “equality, inclusion and non-discrimination, in other words – a human rights-based approach to development – is the best way to reduce inequalities and return to the path of achievement of the 2030 Agenda ”, a principle that leaves no one behind.

Unfortunately, it is not the case. Despite all the well-meaning words, statements, declarations and appeals, the severe spread of inequality around the world continues to prevail and spread.

The many and serious aspects of inequality manifested in pervasive poverty, pervasive inequalities and structural discrimination are human rights violations and among the greatest global challenges of today.

A new urgent social contract

Human rights, including economic, social and cultural rights as well as the right to development and the right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment, are essential to building a new rights-based economy of the man who supports in a better, fairer and more sustainable way societies for present and future generations. A human rights-based economy should be the foundation of a new social contract, according to World Day.

Here are some examples of common violations of liberty, equality and the most basic human rights.

Racism

Racism is just one of several serious forms of inequality.

In fact, racism, xenophobia and associated discrimination and intolerance exist in all societies, everywhere. Racism harms not only the lives of those who experience it, but also society as a whole.

“We are all losers in a society characterized by discrimination, division, mistrust, intolerance and hatred. The fight against racism is everyone’s fight. We all have a role to play in building a world beyond racism, ”urges the UN.

The COVID generation

Successive financial and health crises have had lasting and multidimensional impacts on millions of young people, according to World Day this year.

Unless their rights are protected, including through decent jobs and social protection, the “COVID generation” runs the risk of falling prey to the damaging effects of rising inequality and poverty.

Vaccine inequality

The injustice of vaccines through the unfair distribution and hoarding of vaccines violates international legal and human rights standards and the spirit of global solidarity.

Indeed, while wealthy societies have achieved between 70 and 80 percent immunization, only 1 percent of the population in some African countries has been immunized.

Climate injustice

Environmental degradation, including climate change, pollution and the loss of nature, disproportionately affects people, groups and peoples in vulnerable situations. These impacts exacerbate existing inequalities and negatively affect the human rights of present and future generations.

In line with the recognition by the Human Rights Council of the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, urgent measures must be taken to respect, protect and fulfill this right.

“Such action should be the cornerstone of a new human rights-based economy that will produce a green recovery from COVID-19 and a just transition. “

According to recent estimates, the number of climate migrants and refugees could reach one billion in the coming years.

They would come from the least polluting continents and countries and those least responsible for the current climate emergency.

For example, Africa generated around four percent of the causes of the climate crisis, while carrying the brunt of 80 percent of its consequences.

Conflict inequality

Human rights have the power to tackle the root causes of conflict and crisis, responding to grievances, eliminating inequalities and exclusion and enabling people to participate in the decisions that affect their lives, according to the UN.

“Equality and non-discrimination are essential for prevention: all human rights for all ensure that everyone has access to preventive human rights benefits, but when certain people or groups are excluded or discriminated against, inequality will drive the cycle of conflict and crisis. “

Women, girls

Such a heinous abuse against women and girls is being perpetrated around the world. In fact, a third of all women and women have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

And an estimated 800 million girls are pressured into early marriage and forced to become mothers and children.

Forced child labor

Meanwhile, it has been reported that over 160 million boys and girls are subjected to the abuse of forced child labor.

Many of them are recruited as child soldiers in armed conflict. Others are smuggled and trafficked for sexual exploitation, begging and organ harvesting, among other forms of cruelty.

“Modern” slavery

It is estimated that one billion human beings are victims of so-called “modern” slavery, including forced labor, migrant smuggling, sexual exploitation, young people sold and bought in public places, migrants and others. refugees stranded at borders behind barbed wire walls, millions of people displaced by violence and armed conflict, they did not get started.

Smuggling, trafficking

“Human trafficking and migrant smuggling have changed a lot since I took over this job. They have become more severe, in the sense of what the criminals involved are inflicting on people. There is more violence, the victims are younger and there are more child victims ”, noted Ilias Chatzis, who leads a global team of more than 60 experts at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), determined to fight Trafficking in human beings and smuggling of migrants.

“It’s a crime that can sometimes happen in front of our eyes, as we go to work, shop, drive our kids to school or meet friends for dinner. There are industries that we come into contact with in our daily lives, such as hospitality, agriculture, construction and others where victims of trafficking are exploited.

The traffickers in Europe take groups of children from one country to another and force them to beg. Then they take all the money and often leave them to starve. For criminals, it’s all about money, and people are just a way to make a profit, the expert warned.

Poverty, hunger

The numbers of the poor, the poorest and the hungry keep increasing. This number is now estimated to approach one billion, in a world that produces enough food for the world’s population. And that rich societies waste up to a third of the food purchased.

“All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. Kind words. But the dramatic reality shows just the opposite.