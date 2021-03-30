Archegos Capital fallout could wipe $ 6 billion from global banks: report

Global banks could lose more than $ 6 billion due to the fall of US-based Archegos Capital, Reuters news agency reported, citing sources familiar with deals involving the US investment firm, as regulators and investors feared the episode would have wider repercussions.

Japan’s Nomura and Switzerland’s Credit Suisse have warned of heavy losses linked to loans to Archegos for equity derivative trading, which has sparked a global liquidation of bank stocks.

Morgan Stanley shares fell 2.6% and Goldman Sachs Group fell 1.7%. Nomura shares closed down 16.3%, a record drop in one day, while Credit Suisse shares fell 14%, their biggest drop in a year. Deutsche Bank fell 5% and UBS fell 3.8%.

The losses of Archegos Capital Management, led by former Tiger Asia director Bill Hwang, sparked an inflammatory sell-off on Friday of shares, including ViacomCBS and Discovery, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

“These are difficult times for the Archegos Capital Management family office, our partners and our employees,” company spokesperson Karen Kessler said in a statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best way forward.”

Speculative environment

Archegos was unable to respond to calls from banks for more collateral to secure the equity swap transactions they had partially funded. Swaps or so-called contracts for difference are traded off exchanges, allowing managers like Hwang to gain exposure to publicly traded companies without having to report it. After the value of those positions fell sharply, lenders sold large blocks of securities to collect what was owed to them, the sources said.

“This is the kind of thing that happens in a speculative environment. You start to see that things are going wrong, ”said Richard Bernstein, Managing Director of Richard Bernstein Advisors. “When you have people making certain bets based on what has been outperforming in the past and the tide turns, they get burnt. The question is what leverage they used. “

Nomura, Japan’s largest investment bank, warned of a possible loss of $ 2 billion, while Credit Suisse said a default on margin calls from a US-based fund- United could be “very significant and important” to its first quarter results.

Two sources said Credit Suisse’s losses would likely be at least $ 1 billion. One of them said the losses could reach $ 4 billion, a figure also reported by the Financial Times newspaper. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

But several other banks seemed relatively unscathed. The financial effect on Goldman Sachs was unimportant, a separate source said. Likewise, Morgan Stanley, which on Friday sold $ 4 billion in Archegos-related shares, did not suffer significant losses, US television station CNBC reported.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement that it had significantly reduced the risk of its exposure to Archegos without incurring losses and was managing its “intangible remaining client positions” on the downside, on which it did not expect to suffer a loss.

The broader market impact was muted, with the US benchmark S&P 500 closing slightly lower, while financials fell more than 2%.

“You continue to see the strength of the whole market. There is no fear of completely selling stocks, there is just fear in the pockets of the market, ”said Dennis Dick, head of market structure at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

Guard regulators

Investors wondered if the full effect of the Archegos problem had been realized.

Market watchers noted that it wasn’t until February that hedge funds that had bet on a drop in the share price of struggling video game retailer GameStop suffered significant losses when it jumped.

This forced hedge fund Melvin Capital Management to borrow money from another fund to stay afloat. Hedge fund deleveraging also contributed to the turmoil in the U.S. treasury bill market in March 2020.

In the case of Archegos, the opaque and complex nature of its derivative transactions, its lightly regulated structure as a family office and its high level of debt – accentuated by historically low interest rates – have raised concerns about to potential systemic risk.

Regulators in the US, UK, Switzerland and Japan have said they are monitoring developments closely.

Archegos bought derivatives known as total return swaps, which allow investors to bet on movements in stock prices without owning the underlying securities, according to a source familiar with the transactions. The fund provides collateral against the securities rather than buying them outright in cash.

The positions of Archegos were heavily exploited. The company had assets of around $ 10 billion but held positions worth more than $ 50 billion, according to the source who declined to be identified.

Thomas Hayes, president of Great Hill Capital LLC in New York City, said Hwang was known to run “a very focused and very profitable book.”

The underlying stocks were held by Archegos’ prime brokers, who loaned it money and structured and processed its transactions. They included Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and Nomura.

The unwinding of positions led the banks to sell large blocks of shares. Shares of ViacomCBS and Discovery fell about 27% on Friday, while US-listed shares of China-based Baidu and Tencent Music fell 33.5% and 48.5% last week. .

Other stocks caught up by the Archegos-related liquidations include Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings Ltd, Farfetch Ltd, iQIYI Inc and GSX Techedu Inc.

Hwang, who ran Tiger Asia from 2001 to 2012, renamed the hedge fund Archegos Capital and converted it into a family office, according to a page capture from the fund’s website. Family offices act as private asset managers and have lower disclosure requirements than other investment firms.

Hedge fund managers wondered why Hwang, who many described as a “smart guy,” had made such big bets on ViacomCBS and Discovery, given the big bets against the companies. The pair is not seen as a high growth company, unlike other media stocks that outperformed their peers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources said.

Hwang and his company in 2012 paid $ 44 million to settle the Securities and Exchange Commission’s insider trading fees.