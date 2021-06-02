Archaeologists Uncover Decapitated Bodies From Roman Britain
British archaeologists have uncovered more than a dozen decapitated skeletons in a find which they said in a new article sheds light on how the ancient Romans used capital punishment as their grip on Britain slipped at the end of the third century.
Archaeologists from the Cambridge Archaeological Unit, a company that provides archaeological services, discovered three small Roman cemeteries on the edge of a farm in Cambridgeshire, about 70 miles north of London, during excavations between 2001 and 2010. After having studied the remains, they discovered that 17 of the 52 skeletons were beheaded, a much higher rate than in other Roman cemeteries, according to a research paper published last month in Cambridge University Press, Britannia.
Isabel Lisboa, the archaeologist who led the excavation, said those buried in these cemeteries were most likely beheaded as punishment for crimes. The researchers also explained the Roman practices of beheading along with other theories, including the execution of slaves, human sacrifices, fertility rituals, the taking of military trophies, and post-mortem punishments.
Chris Gosden, professor of European archeology at the University of Oxford, said the end of the Roman period saw an increase in crimes that deserved death. Some of the reasons for executions, he said, could include violence within and between communities, murder, theft and religious crimes, such as the desecration of shrines.
“Any suspicion of insurrection against the Roman state would have been treated in an extremely violent manner,” he said.
Although an emperor campaigned in Britain in the early third century to strengthen the occupation, Roman control collapsed in the decades that followed. On the continent the rulers clashed – 238 was the so-called Year of the Six Emperors – and in Britain they faced usurpers and rebellions.
The positioning of the skeletons in Cambridgeshire cemeteries suggested the people were alive when they were beheaded and were decapitated with a single blow from behind delivered by a heavy blade, Dr Lisboa said. Cuts on two of the bodies showed extreme violence, with the body of a skeleton showing cut marks on its jaw and one ear removed.
Some of the skeletons had deteriorated to such an extent that they looked like dust. But advancements in technology over the past decade, including types of DNA analysis and tooth enamel analysis, have led researchers to conclude that the Romans may have recruited people from different regions, including Scotland and the Alps, to work on the farm in what is now Cambridgeshire. , said Dr Lisboa.
Researchers believe the farm was a specialized site that supplied grain to the Imperial Roman Army through a large granary, she said.
According to the research paper, several of the skeleton heads were placed near the feet, which may have been done to prevent the spirits of the bodies from ascending.
The location of bodies in cemeteries, alongside people who were not beheaded, can be explained by a Roman law according to which the family and friends of executed criminals could request the return of the bodies for burial. The decapitated bodies were also buried with miniature and colorful ceramic pots around their heads, including bowls, jars and flasks, in keeping with local traditions of the time.
“They weren’t buried like outcasts – they were buried in the normal rite with miniature pots around their heads,” said Dr Lisboa.
