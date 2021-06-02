Archaeologists Uncover Decapitated Bodies From Roman Britain

British archaeologists have uncovered more than a dozen decapitated skeletons in a find which they said in a new article sheds light on how the ancient Romans used capital punishment as their grip on Britain slipped at the end of the third century.

Archaeologists from the Cambridge Archaeological Unit, a company that provides archaeological services, discovered three small Roman cemeteries on the edge of a farm in Cambridgeshire, about 70 miles north of London, during excavations between 2001 and 2010. After having studied the remains, they discovered that 17 of the 52 skeletons were beheaded, a much higher rate than in other Roman cemeteries, according to a research paper published last month in Cambridge University Press, Britannia.

Isabel Lisboa, the archaeologist who led the excavation, said those buried in these cemeteries were most likely beheaded as punishment for crimes. The researchers also explained the Roman practices of beheading along with other theories, including the execution of slaves, human sacrifices, fertility rituals, the taking of military trophies, and post-mortem punishments.