Archaeologists find spot in Alaska where an indigenous fort once stood
Archaeologists have discovered the place in southeast Alaska where an indigenous tribe built a wooden fort over two centuries ago to resist Russian invaders.
The fort was built in the early 1800s by the Tlingit people in Sitka, on Baranof Island and part of what is now known as the Panhandle of Alaska, to defend themselves from Russian invaders during the battle of 1804, according to the National Park Service website. Sitka National Historic Park was created to protect the site of the battle, according to the park service.
“It is a pivotal historical event in the history of the region, but it is also now, in our time, an important symbol for the Tlingit people,” said Thomas Urban, Cornell University researcher and author of a study, published Monday in the journal Antiquity, detailing the discovery. “It is a sacred place.”
But the precise location of the fort – which was demolished by the Russians shortly after winning the battle – had long eluded archaeologists, who had previously found only clues and traces.
Now the large scale survey, conducted in the fall of 2019 by Mr. Urban and Brinnen Carter, a National Park Service archaeologist, discovered electromagnetic anomalies that revealed the perimeter of the fort and matched the shape and dimensions recorded by the Russians in the 19th century, a said Mr. Urban.
“There is something different underground where the fort was,” he said. “They may have had a ditch and wood. The soil is compacted differently, so there are different physical properties around the perimeter of the fort.
It has long been believed that the fort’s location was in a clearing inside the park called the Fort Glade, Mr Urban said. But the investigation found the fort extended beyond the clearing into the surrounding forest, about 20 feet in each direction, he said. The survey spanned 40 acres, which Mr Urban said was meant to rule out the possibility of another location.
“There’s no other place in the park that has a type of geophysical signature like this,” he says.
The Tlingit people built the fort, called Shís’gi Noow, which means a fort of saplings in the Tlingit language, in a strategic location at the mouth of the Indian River, next to the shallow lands “to prevent the Russians from move their artillery based on nearby ships. the walls of the fort, effectively neutralizing its military advantage, ”according to the Park Service website.
The Tlingit had successfully defeated the Russian invaders in 1802, which severely affected the fur trade and the Russian stronghold in Alaska.
When the Russians returned in the fall of 1804, the Tlingit managed to repel the attack, but they suffered a setback that threatened their survival: a canoe carrying their reserve gunpowder exploded the night before the battle, indicates the Park Service website.
Running out of gunpowder, the Tlingit made the tactical decision to leave the overnight fort a few days later and move to another island in the Alaska Panhandle, according to the Park Service. The Russians won the battle and occupied Alaska until 1867, when it sold its territory to the United States.
Before dismantling the fort, the Russians created a detailed sketch and recorded the fort’s dimensions, which Mr Urban said matched what he and Dr Carter had found. The story of the battle has also been passed down in oral history by the Tlingit people. (Members of the Sitka tribe of Alaska, whose ancestors fought against the Russians, did not return voicemails or emails seeking comment on Tuesday and Wednesday.)
Mr Urban said finding the location of the fort would give the Tlingit people a physical place to connect with their history.
“It’s part of a living cultural landscape that is important to the people who are there now,” said Mr. Urban. “To be able to confirm that as a place and that there is a physical form in this story – I think that’s very important.”
