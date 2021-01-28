Archaeologists find spot in Alaska where an indigenous fort once stood

Archaeologists have discovered the place in southeast Alaska where an indigenous tribe built a wooden fort over two centuries ago to resist Russian invaders.

The fort was built in the early 1800s by the Tlingit people in Sitka, on Baranof Island and part of what is now known as the Panhandle of Alaska, to defend themselves from Russian invaders during the battle of 1804, according to the National Park Service website. Sitka National Historic Park was created to protect the site of the battle, according to the park service.

“It is a pivotal historical event in the history of the region, but it is also now, in our time, an important symbol for the Tlingit people,” said Thomas Urban, Cornell University researcher and author of a study, published Monday in the journal Antiquity, detailing the discovery. “It is a sacred place.”

But the precise location of the fort – which was demolished by the Russians shortly after winning the battle – had long eluded archaeologists, who had previously found only clues and traces.