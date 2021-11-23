World
Arbery: jury takes case of white men charged with murder of black man in Georgia – Times of India
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the racially-motivated trial of three white men accused of murder in the state of Georgia, in the south of the United States, for shooting a black man after the ‘continued in their vans.
Gregory McMichael, 65, retired police officer; her son Travis, 35; and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, face a life sentence for the February 2020 shooting of Ahmaud, 25 Arbery.
“Begin your deliberations with an open mind”, judge Timothy Walmsley said the predominantly white jury at the end of the month-long trial. “Each of you must decide this matter for yourself. ”
A graphic video of the unarmed Arbery shooting went viral on social media and fueled protests last year against racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, by a white policeman in Minnesota.
The defendants said they suspected Arbery of being a burglar who had been active in their neighborhood and that they had relied on a since-repealed state law that allows ordinary citizens to make arrests.
But the chief prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said they had no justification for attempting to detain Arbery and never told him they were trying to arrest him while he was running around their neighborhood of Satilla Shores on a Sunday afternoon.
“You cannot arrest a citizen because someone is running in the street” Dunikoski said Tuesday in his closing statement.
“This is not the Wild West,” she said. “You can’t just arrest someone in the United States of America. People are free here.”
The prosecutor said the McMichaels, who were armed with a shotgun and handgun, and Bryan, who was unarmed, had not seen Arbery commit any crime that day but “had chosen to face it “.
“He was trying to get away from these strangers who were yelling at him, threatening to kill him,” Dunikoski said. “And then they killed him.”
In closing arguments, the prosecutor said the McMichaels made the decision to go after Arbery simply “because he was a black man running down the street.”
‘Act funny’
The jury saw video during the trial of the McMichaels chasing Arbery in their truck, and Bryan chasing him in his own vehicle while filming the scene on his cell phone.
At one point, Arbery tries to get around the stopped McMichaels truck.
Travis McMichael, who had exited the vehicle, opens fire with a 12 gauge shotgun. An injured Arbery is seen grappling with McMichael before being killed by another shot.
On the witness stand, Travis McMichael said he believed Arbery was the man he saw several days earlier in a house under construction on their street.
He said Arbery did not brandish a weapon or threaten in any way as they drove alongside him, but that he was “acting weird”. “He was acting in a funny way,” McMichael said.
McMichael said he tried several times to speak to Arbery who was running out the car window, but he refused to answer and “stopped and turned and went the other way” .
He said Arbery grabbed his shotgun and shot him in self-defense.
Dunikoski, the prosecutor, rejected this argument, telling the jury “you cannot claim self-defense if you are the wrongful initial aggressor”.
“Justice for Ahmaud”
Speaking to reporters after jury deliberations began, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, said she believed they “would come back with a guilty verdict.”
“We will get justice for Ahmaud,” she said.
There is only one black juror on the 12-member jury hearing the case, although about 25 percent of the 85,000 residents of Glynn County, where the trial is taking place, are black.
Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, has repeatedly called during the trial for the judge to declare the trial overturned, claiming that the presence of civil rights leaders Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson in the gallery influences jurors.
Judge Walmsley dismissed the motions, saying everyone was welcome to attend the trial as long as it was not disruptive.
The jury began its deliberations just days after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in another closely watched case.
Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and injured another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a black man.
The teenager claimed self-defense and was acquitted of all charges on Friday.
Gregory McMichael, 65, retired police officer; her son Travis, 35; and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, face a life sentence for the February 2020 shooting of Ahmaud, 25 Arbery.
“Begin your deliberations with an open mind”, judge Timothy Walmsley said the predominantly white jury at the end of the month-long trial. “Each of you must decide this matter for yourself. ”
A graphic video of the unarmed Arbery shooting went viral on social media and fueled protests last year against racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, by a white policeman in Minnesota.
The defendants said they suspected Arbery of being a burglar who had been active in their neighborhood and that they had relied on a since-repealed state law that allows ordinary citizens to make arrests.
But the chief prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said they had no justification for attempting to detain Arbery and never told him they were trying to arrest him while he was running around their neighborhood of Satilla Shores on a Sunday afternoon.
“You cannot arrest a citizen because someone is running in the street” Dunikoski said Tuesday in his closing statement.
“This is not the Wild West,” she said. “You can’t just arrest someone in the United States of America. People are free here.”
The prosecutor said the McMichaels, who were armed with a shotgun and handgun, and Bryan, who was unarmed, had not seen Arbery commit any crime that day but “had chosen to face it “.
“He was trying to get away from these strangers who were yelling at him, threatening to kill him,” Dunikoski said. “And then they killed him.”
In closing arguments, the prosecutor said the McMichaels made the decision to go after Arbery simply “because he was a black man running down the street.”
‘Act funny’
The jury saw video during the trial of the McMichaels chasing Arbery in their truck, and Bryan chasing him in his own vehicle while filming the scene on his cell phone.
At one point, Arbery tries to get around the stopped McMichaels truck.
Travis McMichael, who had exited the vehicle, opens fire with a 12 gauge shotgun. An injured Arbery is seen grappling with McMichael before being killed by another shot.
On the witness stand, Travis McMichael said he believed Arbery was the man he saw several days earlier in a house under construction on their street.
He said Arbery did not brandish a weapon or threaten in any way as they drove alongside him, but that he was “acting weird”. “He was acting in a funny way,” McMichael said.
McMichael said he tried several times to speak to Arbery who was running out the car window, but he refused to answer and “stopped and turned and went the other way” .
He said Arbery grabbed his shotgun and shot him in self-defense.
Dunikoski, the prosecutor, rejected this argument, telling the jury “you cannot claim self-defense if you are the wrongful initial aggressor”.
“Justice for Ahmaud”
Speaking to reporters after jury deliberations began, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, said she believed they “would come back with a guilty verdict.”
“We will get justice for Ahmaud,” she said.
There is only one black juror on the 12-member jury hearing the case, although about 25 percent of the 85,000 residents of Glynn County, where the trial is taking place, are black.
Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, has repeatedly called during the trial for the judge to declare the trial overturned, claiming that the presence of civil rights leaders Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson in the gallery influences jurors.
Judge Walmsley dismissed the motions, saying everyone was welcome to attend the trial as long as it was not disruptive.
The jury began its deliberations just days after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in another closely watched case.
Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and injured another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a black man.
The teenager claimed self-defense and was acquitted of all charges on Friday.