Aramco considers bond sale to fund $ 75 billion dividend

Saudi Aramco is preparing to return to global capital markets with a bond that would help fund a $ 75 billion dividend commitment, according to people familiar with the plan.

The world’s largest energy company has selected around 15 banks to handle an Islamic debt sale, or sukuk, which could occur this month, according to people familiar with the matter. The state-controlled company could be looking to raise around $ 5 billion, one of the people said.

Aramco is considering a sale of sukuk in dollars and local currency, residents said. No decision has been made and the company can postpone the transaction if market conditions deteriorate. Aramco declined to comment.

Several other Persian Gulf state energy companies are also considering selling Eurobonds. Qatar Petroleum could issue up to $ 10 billion in the coming weeks, while Energy Development Oman seeks to raise around $ 3 billion.

Rising profits

Saudi Aramco’s profits soared in the first quarter amid recovering global oil and gas markets, although free cash flow remained too low to fully cover its dividend for the period of $ 18.75 billion. of dollars. Almost all of the company’s payments go to the Saudi government, which is trying to reduce a budget deficit that widened to 12% of gross domestic product last year.

The price of oil, Saudi Arabia’s lifeblood, has doubled since October to more than $ 70 a barrel as major economies vaccinate their citizens and businesses reopen. The rise was also supported by the OPEC + producer cartel, of which Saudi Arabia is a major member, cutting exports.

In response to the crude oil crash early last year, Aramco cut spending, cut jobs, and chose to sell non-core assets. A US-led group agreed in April to buy lease rights to Aramco’s pipelines for $ 12.4 billion.

Aramco’s debt levels rose significantly further, mainly due to its $ 69 billion acquisition of chemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp., a deal struck before the pandemic. Debt – a measure of debt as a percentage of equity – fell from minus 5% at the start of 2020 to 23% in March of this year, above the self-imposed cap of 15% by the business.

Capital spending is expected to increase this year to $ 35 billion, but it will remain lower than forecast given during Aramco’s 2019 IPO.

The Saudi-listed Dhahran-based company last appealed to international debt markets in November. She raised $ 8 billion in conventional bonds with maturities ranging from three to 50 years.