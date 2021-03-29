Arab region counts the cost of devastating COVID-19 pandemic

Delegates to the hybrid conference held virtually in Beirut, Lebanon. The conference discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the CIPD25 commitments of the regions. Credit: APDA

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 29 (IPS) – More than eight million people have passed the poverty line in the Arab region, a conference of Arab and Asian parliamentarians heard. The hybrid conference, which was held simultaneously in Beirut, Lebanon, and via videoconference to delegates from Asia and the Arab region, followed on from earlier discussions on the regions’ ICPD25 commitments.

Dr Luay Shabaneh, Regional Director of UNFPA ASRO, said research showed women were more affected than other groups – especially since they made up 70% of frontline workers. Women’s health and reproductive rights had to be high on the agenda as the death rate from the pandemic was higher among women. He called on parliamentarians to ensure reproductive health and rights, ensure laws punishing perpetrators of gender-based violence are enacted, and provide funding for programs.

“Every two hours a woman dies giving birth in Yemen,” Shabaneh said. On a recent visit to the country, he met a 14-year-old divorced woman and a 27-year-old grandmother. Her husband and stepmother abused the grandmother until she decided to leave.

“These case histories were not unusual in the Arab and Asian region,” he said and needed to be addressed.

Other delegates to the conference, organized by the Asian Association for Population and Development (APDA) and the Forum of Arab Parliamentarians on Population and Development (FAPPD), agreed. The conference learned that in the Arab world, female circumcision affects 55% of girls between the ages of 15 and 19, and one in five girls marry before age 18. The diversion of resources and attention to ICPD25 commitments have had an impact on child marriage and women. circumcisions – with estimates that 13 million child marriages and two million female circumcisions could have been avoided.

Teruhiko Mashiko, Japanese MP and APDA Board Member and Vice President of the Federation of Japanese Parliamentarians for the Population, addresses a hybrid conference of parliamentarians from Arab and Asian countries on the impact of COVID -19 on the CIPD25 commitments of the regions. Credit: APDA

Teruhiko Mashiko, Member of the Japanese Parliament, Member of the Board of Directors of APDA and Vice President of the Federation of Japanese Population Parliamentarians (JPFP), reminded delegates that the means to fight the pandemic are underway. of development. However, it is essential to keep an eye on population issues in order to achieve sustainable development. More than 115 million people have been affected by COVID-19 and more than 2.5 million people have died worldwide. However, tens of millions of unwanted children are born every year.

Minister Plenipotentiary Tarek El-Nabulsi, representative of the League of Arab States, said a report on the region showed the dire consequences of COVID-19 and the need to prioritize the ICPD plan and sustainable development 2030.

“The report estimates that 1.7 million jobs would be lost in the region and the middle class would decline,” El-Nabulsi said. “Eight million people could fall on the poverty line.”

The shift from education to digital platforms has not benefited the poor who do not have access to technology, and it also disadvantages people with visual and sound disabilities.

Minister El-Nabulsi said the Arab League had organized a meeting of senior officials to strengthen national initiatives to control COVID-19 and its impact on vulnerable people. A 15-point plan has been put in place to reduce its impact on women and girls, protect women, and support and protect pregnant women. The social sector segment has also launched an initiative to protect women in refugee camps and women under occupation.

With the support of UNFPA, an education campaign to fight the coronavirus under the hashtag # COVID-19TalkAboutYourStory has been launched.

El-Nabulsi was one of the many delegates who expressed concern about the refugees. Refugees in the region place a heavy burden on states as it is crucial to extend health services to refugees and internally displaced persons.

Asem Araji, a Lebanese lawmaker, said 1.5 million displaced Syrian refugees and Palestinians would need vaccines. He said it should be the international responsibility and not just Lebanon’s responsibility.

The impact of the pandemic on education was a top concern for parliamentarians. Elyas Hankash, an MP in Lebanon, said COVID-19 lockdowns are having a social, psychological and physical impact on young people.

“Unemployment and the lack of prospects have had an impact on their psychological health,” he said. This has led some to take drugs and others to depression.

The interruption of education was a disaster, especially as many young people could not connect to the Internet and could not participate in online educational offerings, which resulted in school dropouts.

The Lebanese economy was fragile and many young people work in the informal sector, without worker protection.

Forty-one percent of the country’s youth have been negatively affected. Unemployment rose when many businesses closed.

He called on other countries in the region to help – it was a burden that had to be shared.

Hankash said that if $ 50,000 had been set aside for youth development, a suitable plan was needed, including a cheaper housing plan.

Pierre Bou Assi, Lebanese MP, expressed concern that the solution to the pandemic – the vaccination program was problematic as there was no equal access between countries. He too feared with two years of education lost, “a generation of children would be sacrificed”.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram