World
AQ Khan, ‘father of Pakistani N bomb’, dies of Covid – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as the “father of Pakistan“Nuclear bomb”, died Sunday in a hospital here after collapsing his lungs, badly damaged by a coronavirus infection he contracted last month.
Khan, 85, has been revered as a national hero for making Pakistan a nuclear power. Islamabad detonated its first nuclear weapon in 1998, while running the Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) – a uranium enrichment facility that was expanded to many other fields of science over time – in Kahuta , near Islamabad.
“Dr. Khan was beloved by the nation for his crucial contribution to making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us with security against a much larger aggressive nuclear neighbor (India). For the Pakistani people, he was a national icon, ”Pakistani Prime Minister said Imran Khan posted on Twitter after the death of the nuclear scientist. chief of the army Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said Khan’s contributions to strengthening Pakistan’s defense were “significant”.
Amid heightened security, Khan had led an isolated life at his residence in Islamabad’s upscale E-7 district since 2004 after admitting to playing a role in a massive global nuclear proliferation scam. In a televised address, he had accepted responsibility for the illegal proliferation of nuclear technology in Iran, North Korea and Libya. Sovereign ex-military Gen Pervez Musharraf had sacked him from his post. However, the former president also granted him clemency using his discretionary powers, but kept him under house arrest until 2009. “It would have been disastrous for Pakistan if I had not accepted my responsibilities” , the nuclear scientist once said.
In a 2018 book “Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb: A Story of Defiance, Deterrence And Deviance”, a Pakistani-American scholar and scholar Hassan Abbas highlighted Khan’s involvement in nuclear proliferation in Iran, Libya and North Korea.
He wrote that the origins and evolution of the Khan Network were linked to the national and international political motivations underlying Pakistan’s nuclear weapons project.
The author also examined the role of China and Saudi Arabia in supporting its nuclear infrastructure. Khan is said to have close ties to the Chinese nuclear establishment.
The US State Department said in 2009 that Khan had led an “extensive international network for the proliferation of nuclear equipment and know-how which provided a ‘one-stop-shop’ for countries seeking to develop nuclear weapons.”
According to the State Department, the actions of this network have “irrevocably changed the proliferation landscape and have had lasting implications for international security.”
Western diplomats have long doubted that Khan could have acted alone. Speaking to foreign media in the past, Khan said the confession “was handed over to me.”
Khan was born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, and had emigrated with his family to Pakistan after Partition. He studied metallurgical engineering in Berlin after graduating from the University of Karachi with a science degree in 1960. Later, he went to the Netherlands and Belgium for higher education.
After India’s nuclear test in 1974, it joined Pakistan’s underground efforts to develop nuclear technology. To this end, he founded the KRL in 1976 and served as its chief scientist and director for many years until his dismissal by Musharraf in 2004 on charges of running a dishonest nuclear proliferation network.
During the last years of his life, he had sought help from the courts to ease restrictions on his movement. “I had been held as a prisoner without freedom of movement or meeting with anyone,” Khan wrote to Pakistan’s Supreme Court last year in a handwritten note against the state.
Last month, he complained that neither Imran nor any of his cabinet members had inquired about his state of health while under treatment in a hospital. He was admitted to KRL hospital on August 26 after testing positive for Covid-19. Later, he was transferred to a military hospital in the garrison town of Rawalpindi. He was released from it a few weeks ago after recovering from the virus. His health, however, deteriorated last night when he began to experience difficulty breathing due to bleeding in his lungs. At 7:04 am, the doctors declared him dead.
He had a state funeral at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad before his burial at the city’s H-8 cemetery. His funeral was attended by cabinet members, parliamentarians and military officers, among others. To mourn his death, the national flag was lowered.
Khan, 85, has been revered as a national hero for making Pakistan a nuclear power. Islamabad detonated its first nuclear weapon in 1998, while running the Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) – a uranium enrichment facility that was expanded to many other fields of science over time – in Kahuta , near Islamabad.
“Dr. Khan was beloved by the nation for his crucial contribution to making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us with security against a much larger aggressive nuclear neighbor (India). For the Pakistani people, he was a national icon, ”Pakistani Prime Minister said Imran Khan posted on Twitter after the death of the nuclear scientist. chief of the army Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said Khan’s contributions to strengthening Pakistan’s defense were “significant”.
Amid heightened security, Khan had led an isolated life at his residence in Islamabad’s upscale E-7 district since 2004 after admitting to playing a role in a massive global nuclear proliferation scam. In a televised address, he had accepted responsibility for the illegal proliferation of nuclear technology in Iran, North Korea and Libya. Sovereign ex-military Gen Pervez Musharraf had sacked him from his post. However, the former president also granted him clemency using his discretionary powers, but kept him under house arrest until 2009. “It would have been disastrous for Pakistan if I had not accepted my responsibilities” , the nuclear scientist once said.
In a 2018 book “Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb: A Story of Defiance, Deterrence And Deviance”, a Pakistani-American scholar and scholar Hassan Abbas highlighted Khan’s involvement in nuclear proliferation in Iran, Libya and North Korea.
He wrote that the origins and evolution of the Khan Network were linked to the national and international political motivations underlying Pakistan’s nuclear weapons project.
The author also examined the role of China and Saudi Arabia in supporting its nuclear infrastructure. Khan is said to have close ties to the Chinese nuclear establishment.
The US State Department said in 2009 that Khan had led an “extensive international network for the proliferation of nuclear equipment and know-how which provided a ‘one-stop-shop’ for countries seeking to develop nuclear weapons.”
According to the State Department, the actions of this network have “irrevocably changed the proliferation landscape and have had lasting implications for international security.”
Western diplomats have long doubted that Khan could have acted alone. Speaking to foreign media in the past, Khan said the confession “was handed over to me.”
Khan was born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, and had emigrated with his family to Pakistan after Partition. He studied metallurgical engineering in Berlin after graduating from the University of Karachi with a science degree in 1960. Later, he went to the Netherlands and Belgium for higher education.
After India’s nuclear test in 1974, it joined Pakistan’s underground efforts to develop nuclear technology. To this end, he founded the KRL in 1976 and served as its chief scientist and director for many years until his dismissal by Musharraf in 2004 on charges of running a dishonest nuclear proliferation network.
During the last years of his life, he had sought help from the courts to ease restrictions on his movement. “I had been held as a prisoner without freedom of movement or meeting with anyone,” Khan wrote to Pakistan’s Supreme Court last year in a handwritten note against the state.
Last month, he complained that neither Imran nor any of his cabinet members had inquired about his state of health while under treatment in a hospital. He was admitted to KRL hospital on August 26 after testing positive for Covid-19. Later, he was transferred to a military hospital in the garrison town of Rawalpindi. He was released from it a few weeks ago after recovering from the virus. His health, however, deteriorated last night when he began to experience difficulty breathing due to bleeding in his lungs. At 7:04 am, the doctors declared him dead.
He had a state funeral at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad before his burial at the city’s H-8 cemetery. His funeral was attended by cabinet members, parliamentarians and military officers, among others. To mourn his death, the national flag was lowered.