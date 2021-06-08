Apple did business with a wind power company with close ties to Xinjiang

Goldwind also said that the wind turbines it supplies to North America and other regions are manufactured and assembled on the east coast of China, not Xinjiang.

In response to questions in this article, Goldwind stated that “the information and allegations of the Tech Transparency Project are categorically false and have no factual basis,” adding that Goldwind never engaged in the forced export of main -work from any region of China and does not use forced labor of any kind.

It is not known whether the 2016 “labor export” talks were successful, but the plans raise “troubling questions about whether the wind turbine company was involved in the exploitation of Uyghurs in its original base in Xinjiang, ”the Tech Transparency Project said in its report, released today.

Goldwind, one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers, has strong ties to the ruling Communist Party, typical of many successful Chinese companies. But its ties to Xinjiang are unusual. The CEO of the company made explicit statements in favor of a government program that placed Communist Party cadres in the homes of Muslim families in Xinjiang. In December, Goldwind signed an agreement with the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a paramilitary group that the United States imposed sanctions on last year for its connection to human rights violations in the region.

Workforce transfer programs are closely associated with forced labor for Muslim minorities in Xinjiang . “Forced labor is now an integral part of government efforts to ‘re-educate’ Muslim minorities,” according to the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies. written in 2019 , as part of his extensive research on the subject.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology, China’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, has at least once entered into talks to receive “labor exports” from Hotan Prefecture in Xinjiang to a facility in the hundreds of. kilometers away, new research from the Tech Transparency Project found . Hotan officials trip at a Goldwind factory to “coordinate” labor exports, as part of an effort to strengthen “organizational and disciplinary education” of workers, according to archived report local government media report discovered by the Tech Transparency Project.

Warren Buffett’s Apple and Berkshire Hathaway have done business with a Chinese wind power giant linked to controversial government and labor programs in Xinjiang, where the United States and other countries say China is in the process of commit genocide of Muslim minorities.

The Chinese government is leading a campaign to surveillance, imprisonment, and forced labor targeting the millions of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, including the Uyghurs, Kazaks and others. The program has drawn heavy censorship from UN officials and governments, including the United States, the EU and Canada.

In 2016, Apple invested in four wind projects with Beijing Tianrun New Energy Investment, a subsidiary of Goldwind which manages wind farms in China. Tianrun gave Apple a 30% stake in each project. None of the wind projects are located in Xinjiang. Apple said the projects were all completed in 2017 and Goldwind has not delivered them since then.

The investment was part of Apple’s “commitment to reduce carbon emissions from its manufacturing,” Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple, China Daily told the state newspaper at the time, adding that it would allow Apple to send clean energy to its suppliers in China.

“Testing for the presence of forced labor is part of every assessment we conduct in every country we do business,” Apple said in response to questions on this article. “We are monitoring this closely and over the past year, despite COVID-19 restrictions, we have conducted further investigations and found no evidence of forced labor anywhere in our supply chain.”

In October 2018, Berkshire Hathaway Energy provided funding to subsidiary of Goldwind in Chicago to develop a $ 250 million wind farm in McCulloch County, Texas, called the Rattlesnake Wind Project. Golden Wind sold the project, which he had described as his biggest in the United States, in November 2020.

Berkshire Hathaway did not respond to requests for comment at the time of posting.

Goldwind’s ties to Xinjiang raise even more difficult questions for Western companies doing business with China’s rapidly growing alternative energy sector. BuzzFeed News reported in january that solar energy is highly dependent on key components used in solar panels which are mainly manufactured in Xinjiang.

Goldwind holds 21% of the country’s wind power market, according to BloombergNEF data. He has state-owned shareholders, including the state-owned China Three Gorges Corporation. The company’s 2020 net profit increased by almost 35% to $ 452.4 million from a year earlier.

The american government banned imports of tomatoes and cotton Xinjiang, claiming that the two industries are involved in forced labor. But Xinjiang’s biggest export to the United States in 2020 was actually wind turbines, according to the South China Morning Post reported in december, citing Chinese government trade data.

“The United States is a hot market for wind power, so all the suppliers are trying to sell there,” said Xizhou Zhou, who leads the company’s global energy and renewable energy practice. IHS Markit market research.

Wu Gang, founder and chairman of Goldwind, travels to southern Xinjiang – part of the region where Uyghurs form a larger portion of the population – at least six times a year for “anti-poverty work” which involves living and eating with families in villages due to government requirements, according to a 2018 article published by Goldwind’s business account on the Chinese social media platform WeChat and discovered by the Tech Transparency Project. The trips are part of a controversial government program known in Chinese as fanghuiju, acronym of the slogan “Visit the people, benefit the people and unite the hearts of the people”.

Wu’s participation in the program is described as part of Goldwind’s job to become a good “corporate citizen”. During these trips, Wu played soccer with local children and set up “cultural stations,” according to the article.

But the fanghuiju program facilitates state oversight, according to a 2018 survey by Human Rights Watch. During these visits, which can last for several days, “families are required to provide authorities with information about their life and political views, and are subjected to political indoctrination,” Human Rights Watch found. The group called on the government to end the program immediately, adding that there was no evidence that families have the power to refuse such visits. the fanghuiju program also allows the government to collect data on ethnic minorities that helps determine who is detained, Human Rights Watch found.

Wu is a former member of the Chinese parliament, National People’s Assembly, and still sits on the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a legislative body whose function is largely ceremonial.

Golden Wind signed his agreement with a division of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in December – four months after the United States imposed sanctions on the organization – to supply electricity to a small town called Beitun.

Goldwind’s strong market presence has earned it a number of Western business partners. The Las Lomas Wind Project in South Texas, consisting of 48 wind turbines spread over 36,000 acres near the Mexican border, is operated by French energy company Engie and sells electricity to Microsoft. South China Morning Post survey shipping records and other official data showed Las Lomas was sourcing wind turbines from Xinjiang Goldwind. Wu said Engie is an important customer of the subsidiary of the company Goldwind International.

“Regarding the situation of Uyghurs in China, Engie has decided to carry out specific checks on its affected suppliers,” the company said in response to questions from BuzzFeed News. The company is committed to ensuring that forced labor is not used in its supply chain, he added.

The review of Apple’s work in China has increased in recent months. Information reported in May that she and two human rights groups discovered seven Apple vendors linked to programs associated with forced labor. At least five of them “received thousands of Uyghurs and other minority workers at specific factories or subsidiaries that worked for Apple,” the publication reported, adding that an Apple supplier ran a factory in next to a suspected detention center in Xinjiang.

“We are urging Apple CEO Tim Cook to step down from Chinese suppliers in Xinjiang who are involved in forced labor,” US Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James P. McGovern, who co-chair the Congressional Executive Commission on China. “We also call on Apple to engage with US Customs and border protection on their supply chains in China to ensure that no import from Apple is made with forced labor. There must be a a concerted, firm and global response to the atrocities committed in Xinjiang. ”