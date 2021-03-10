‘Appalled’: UN calls for investigation into murder of Filipino activists

The United Nations Human Rights Office condemned the Filipino police murder of nine activists over the weekend and urged the government of President Rodrigo Duterte to investigate the incident, as his national security adviser confirmed a “shootout” order against the militants, who are believed to be Communist rebels.

“We are appalled by the apparently arbitrary murder of nine activists,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Tuesday at a press briefing in Geneva.

“We are deeply concerned that these latest killings indicate an escalation in violence, harassment through intimidation and the ‘red marking’ of human rights defenders.”

The “red mark” refers to government and military efforts to label anyone who criticizes human rights violations or fights for workers’ rights as a communist. Shamdasani said that an investigation into the deaths would be “a critical test for the national investigative mechanisms he has put in place for such cases.”

A total of nine activists were killed on Sunday after government forces launched a “counterinsurgency” operation, which human rights activists called “bloody Sunday”. At least six other activists were also arrested.

Police said they also recovered guns and ammunition from the scene, but rights groups and family members of those killed said the evidence was tampered with.

Vice-President Leni Robredo, who was elected separately from Duterte and belongs to the opposition, condemned the incident and called it a “massacre”.

“The Filipino people deserve better than this murderous regime,” Robredo said in a statement.

‘Shoot on sight’

Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict with communist rebels that began over 50 years ago. Successive Filipino governments have struggled to end the fighting.

The activists were killed just two days after Duterte ordered government forces to “kill” and “finish off” all the Communist rebels in the country. He also urged government forces to ignore human rights, saying he was “ready to go to jail” to defend his directive.

Rights groups say threats against Maoist rebels no longer seem to distinguish between armed rebels and traditional rights defenders, leftist groups and other critics of the Duterte administration.

On Tuesday, Duterte’s national security adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr defended the president’s order and said the operation that killed the nine militants was legitimate.

“In the name of law and order, a shoot-to-kill order has been issued against armed members of the CPP-NPA,” Esperon said at a press briefing, referring to the armed rebel groups.

“It’s really a sight shot. It’s really the president’s order, ”said Esperon, who is a former military general.

It’s no surprise that Hermogenes Esperon Jr. upheld Rodrigo Duterte’s shoot to kill orders and his blatant disregard for human rights when he led the military in the bloody Oplan counterinsurgency campaign. Bantay Laya when he was the army chief of staff from 2006 to 2008. – Philip Jamilla (@pmjamilla) March 10, 2021

Duterte spokesman Harry Roque said the government would investigate the incident, but added that the order for troops to kill Communist rebels was “legal”.

“The president’s order is correct – kill, kill, kill – because if there is fighting and your enemy is armed, you cannot wait to be shot and killed,” said Roque, a former human rights lawyer.

“The president’s ‘kill, kill, kill’ order is legal because it is addressed to armed rebels.”

Urgent measures

Shamdasani, of the United Nations human rights body, urged the Philippine security forces to “take urgent measures to prevent the use of excessive force” and “refrain from any rhetoric that could lead to violations ”.

“The fact remains that most of the perpetrators of these human rights violations to date enjoy impunity,” she said.

According to the Filipino rights group Karapatan, at least 318 people were killed during Duterte’s “counterinsurgency” program.

In a statement, Human Rights Watch called on the United Nations human rights agency to send a rapid response unit to investigate the recent killings, citing the agency’s mandate to authorize such an order during crises. humanitarian and human rights.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reviews military cadets during the Philippine Armed Forces (AFP) change of command ceremonies at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. [File: Dondi Tawatao/Reuters]

The Philippine United Nations mission in Geneva dismissed criticism from the human rights agency, saying it was “appalled” that the global body “prejudges legitimate police operations” against people “in possession of criminal law. firearms and dangerous explosive devices ”.

“We regret this overstepping of the mandate of OHCHR – manifestly ill-informed of the facts on the ground,” said the statement, also published on social networks.

“There is no reason to qualify the deaths resulting from these operations as ‘arbitrary killings’,” he said, adding that the operation had been carried out “strictly within the limits of the law” and on the basis of court orders.