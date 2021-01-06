AP VoteCast: GOP voters in Georgia back Trump’s false claims

WASHINGTON (AP) – About three-quarters of voters who backed Republican candidates in Georgia’s second round of Senate say President-elect Joe Biden was not legitimately elected in November, according to AP VoteCast, a poll of voters in Tuesday’s big Senate contests.

The voter poll measured how well President Donald Trump’s false allegations of fraud and misconduct resonated with Republicans across the state. This is more than 1 00 Republicans in Congress said they would mount an extraordinary challenge to Biden’s victory Wednesday, a decision that strongly divides the party.

Although courts, state officials and the Justice Department have found no evidence of widespread electoral fraud, around 9 in 10 Republican supporters said they were not convinced the votes in the race for the November presidential election had been accurately counted. Half said they had no confidence in the vote count. That’s roughly five times as many Republicans who said in November that they were not convinced the votes would be counted accurately.

AP VoteCast surveyed over 3,600 voters in the second-round elections that will determine which party will control the US Senate. The poll points to a partisan divide that has only worsened since November and suggests Biden may struggle to put the nation back together as it battles a resurgent pandemic and a weakened economy.

While about 8 in 10 Republican voters approve of Trump’s handling of the election results, Democratic voters almost universally disapprove. Most Democrats believe the votes were counted accurately.

If Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win in Georgia, their party would hold half of the 100 Senate seats, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker. But if their respective opponents, David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler, triumph, the GOP would have a slim majority in the Senate to challenge Biden and the Democrats at the head of the House of Representatives.

Around 6 in 10 Georgian voters said Senate control was the most important factor in their choice. However, Republican supporters were more likely to prioritize the majority in the Senate than Democratic supporters.

With Biden winning Georgia by just 11,779 votes in November, Senate races will likely be decided by turnout. Democratic regions performed well in the early voting, suggesting Republicans needed a strong partisan presence to vote on Tuesday.

The Democratic operation to exit the vote seems to have been broader. About 6 in 10 Georgian voters said they were contacted on behalf of Democratic candidates ahead of the election, compared to around half who were contacted on behalf of Republicans.

The election came after Congress and Trump approved $ 900 billion in additional aid for an economy still gripped by the coronavirus epidemic. The spending program included expanded unemployment benefits, $ 600 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $ 75,000 a year and $ 284 billion to help small employers pay their payrolls.

About 7 in 10 Georgian voters say Congress is doing too little to help the financial situations of individual Americans and small businesses in response to the pandemic. This view was shared by a majority of Democratic and Republican voters, although about a quarter of Loeffler and Perdue voters said Congress was providing the right assistance.

The candidates’ experience has been a source of debate in both campaigns. Neither Ossoff, a 33-year-old media executive, nor Warnock, 51, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, a congregation once led by civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., have held public office. .

Republican Loeffler was appointed to the Senate in 2019 after a career in the financial industry, having amassed a family fortune estimated at around $ 500 million largely thanks to her husband’s position as president of the Intercontinental Exchange.

Voters are narrowly divided on whether Ossoff, Warnock or Loeffler each have “the right experience to serve effectively as a senator,” while about two-thirds say Perdue does. Perdue was elected to the Senate in 2014, but the tenure of former Dollar General CEO expired on Sunday.

The two Republican candidates have come under scrutiny for major ruling stock transactions. A majority of voters, 56%, say they are very or somewhat concerned about the allegations that Perdue and Loeffler have engaged in insider stock trading. This includes about 2 in 10 of their own supporters.

Democrats, on the other hand, have been called “radical” and “socialist” by their GOP rivals. The poll found that voters were slightly more likely to view Democratic candidates as “too extreme” in their political views. About half say Warnock and Ossoff are, compared to around 4 in 10 for Perdue and Loeffler.

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News and The Associated Press. The survey of 3,732 voters in Georgia was conducted over eight days and ended when the polling stations closed. Interviews were conducted in English. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state electoral roll and self-identified registered voters selected from non-probable online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.1 percentage points. Find more details on the AP VoteCast methodology at https://www.ap.org/votecast.