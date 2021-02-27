AP sources: Federal government identifies suspect in officer riot death

The daily beast

Illustration photo by The Daily Beast / Photos via FBI / Getty An aspiring actor from Texas, who said he was almost ‘gassed to death as … a Jew’ during the Capitol uprising, has been accused of using a crutch to hit a cop in the January 6 riot. Luke Coffee, 41, of Dallas, has been charged with a series of felonies, including assaulting a federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds. In a newly unsealed criminal complaint, prosecutors said Coffee was seen in photos and videos using a crutch to attack DC officers trying to protect the Capitol, before gaining notoriety for storming On Capitol Hill, Coffee worked in post-production on two prime-time TV shows. shows, including Everwood, according to its IMDB page. Returning to Dallas in 2010 after stints in Hollywood and Cape Town, Coffee set up a production house under the umbrella of a company owned by his mentor, director Rocky Powell, according to his website. He made a documentary, a TV pilot and has continued to act, with appearances on NBC’s Friday Night Lights and in Las Vegas, but his social media shows his affinity for former President Donald Trump and his belief in theories of the conspiracy, including QAnon and how hydroxychloroquine can cure COVID-19. The day before the riots, Coffee said in a YouTube video, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow,” before mentioning former Trump strategist Steve Bannon. “Cue the storm baby baby storm,” he added. According to the Dallas Central Track news site, Coffee also documented his trip to the Capitol. On the morning of the riots, Coffee – who prosecutors said wore a brown cowboy hat, camouflage jacket and blue bandana – posted a photo alongside another rioter. Behind them, hundreds of rioters carrying MAGA flags can be seen. “Historic day for ‘Merica !!” Coffee captioned the photo on Facebook. Criminal complaint The complaint states that during the riots, the cafe is seen in videos on the steps of the Capitol near the entrance to the Lower Terrace tunnel. He is seen turning towards the sea of ​​rioters trying to break through the building and make “several statements”, although it is unclear what he said. The group of rioters in the lower entrance tunnel, which included Coffee, violently attacked officers with blunt objects and threw objects at officers, according to the complaint. A DC cop was “violently dragged down the steps of Lower Terrace by protesters.” Cafe was seen holding a crutch over his head before lowering it to his waist and rushing through the line of DC and Capitol police officers, according to the complaint. that after Coffee was forced to back up, he charged the police again, using the crutch “as a blunt weapon by positioning the crutch directly up the officer’s chest / head”. It took around two DC officers to restrain Coffee and his makeshift weapon, and prosecutors add that video footage shows the crutch passed to several insurgencies all of which used it to attack officers. Criminal Complaint The FBI was made aware of Coffee by several witnesses, including a “college classmate who happens to be a special agent,” the complaint states. A witness, who said they met Coffee in mid-2020, said they recognized him because he was wearing “outfit that stood out.” The witness also added that Coffee was featured in a YouTube video last October in which he “discussed several conspiracy theories.” In a Jan. 13 interview with federal officials, Coffee admitted that he drove to Washington from Dallas in a truck and was on Capitol Hill. January 6th. Although he admitted that he “held a crutch over his head” outside the building, “Coffee said he did not engage in any type of physical confrontation with the police on Capitol Hill. », Indicates the complaint. After the riots, Coffee appeared in several YouTube videos where he continued his rants on other conspiracy theories, including questioning the validity of the moon landing, and dabbling in Flat Earth and Beliefs reptilian. In a since deleted Facebook video, he admitted to pushing the police with the crutch. “These cops that I fought against, uh, I was pushing, I grabbed a crutch. And I walked in and pushed against the line. I pushed right up against the line and I was trying, like, pushing them back, and God gave me supernatural energy, and they sprayed in my eyes, ”Coffee said in the Facebook video, according to Central Track. “False flag antifa attack,” Coffee added that he was “ready to die” with “patriots” exercising their right to free speech. “I was ready to die last night. We thought we were, we were totally gassed. And I literally thought I was gassed to death like in Nazi Germany, a Jew gassed to death. Okay, okay? Luke Coffee was featured in one of the FBI’s most wanted posters after the riot. FBI Daniel Caldwell, a 50-year-old man from Texas, was also charged on Friday with assaulting and “spraying a fog over police “trying to protect the steps of the Capitol on January 6. Caldwell, who is seen in photos and videos in a camouflage suit and hoodie that read” Guns SAVE Lives, “was interviewed at a DC hotel after the riot. He admitted to being on Capitol Hill when a brawl broke out and a “woman was shot in the neck,” he said, according to a newly unsealed complaint. According to Caldwell, the fight then started, then “they took their guys.” Then someone took her away (referring to the fe even who was beaten) and left ”, indicates the complaint. “Caldwell said individuals remained in the area and police were spraying mace on him. Caldwell said he told them if they continued he would return the spray. Caldwell then said in the interview that “once the cops sprayed him” he fired back and sprayed about 15 cops. “Caldwell said officers then shot him with a large cannon with rubber bullets,” the complaint added. Criminal Complaint The complaint states that the FBI received extensive advice on Caldwell, including from a witness who said he engaged with the 50-year-old in an Airsoft military simulation – or MilSim. The game is described as “a live, face-to-face simulation of civilian-led armed conflict scenarios that involve airsoft plastic projectiles launched from replica weapons, but do not involve actual firearms.” The witness told the FBI that he met Caldwell while playing MilSim about three years ago, and described him as a “huge white supremacist” and “a complete wacky”. While playing the game, the witness said, Caldwell “brought a real gun on the course and had to be corrected several times to get the gun back into his vehicle,” the complaint states. 