AP PHOTOS: Volunteers help COVID in stressed Thai capital

BANGKOK (AP) – They travel to the forgotten areas of the capital’s outskirts, caring for desperate people who cannot find a place in Thailand’s overburdened health system or who live on the streets.

These are ordinary Thais like Ekapob Laungprasert, who said he suddenly realized that overworked nurses and hospitals needed help as much as COVID-19 patients. The businessman helped set up one of the groups of volunteers helping those in need. Saimai Will Survive owes its name to the district of Bangkok where he lives.

Because Thailand seeks to medically isolate anyone who tests positive, nearly a quarter of a million people are now in field hospitals and hospitals. People with mild or no symptoms are now allowed to self-isolate under remote observation, but space is still limited in medical facilities.

With Thailand averaging around 14,000 new cases a day, including 2,500 in Bangkok, thousands are on their own.

Responding to calls from neighbors and others, Ekapob, his team and others like them risk their own health to provide care and supplies to COVID-19 patients who would otherwise fall through the cracks.

They buy supplies with donations from the public and deliver medicine, food and oxygen. They also provide rapid viral tests and help secure hospital beds for people who become seriously ill.

Such local heroes save crucial time both for patients and for a health care system under heavy pressure.