AP PHOTOS: Virus room doctor runs from dawn to night in Italy

ROME (AP) – Dr Elisabetta Teti recalls the nightmarish weeks the coronavirus first broke out in Italy and is girding herself for what her life will be like in the coming winter if tens of thousands of Italians still receive diagnosed with COVID-19 and hundreds die every day.

Teti, an infectious disease specialist at a hospital on the outskirts of Rome, is already starting and ending his working day in the dark. AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino followed the 39-year-old doctor on a recent Saturday from his home for a 12-hour shift to treat patients in need of sub-intensive care and then home, exhausted.

The figures that the pandemic produces at the polyclinic hospital of Vergata are insensitive. Teti ticks them off: 28 patients admitted to two COVID-19 units, 18 of them wearing the medical helmets they need to continue breathing; 70 patients in the emergency room, where many are helped by simple oxygen masks; and 10, the number of minutes it takes Teti to “dress” in protective gear before he can begin his tours.

The process she completes in a special, disinfected room involves carefully donning a protective gown, two pairs of gloves taped around the wrists, two face masks, a cap and a visor. The doctor takes even longer to “undress” because she applies a hand sanitizer to her gloved hands every time she removes one of her protective layers.

Teti arrives at the hospital as staff attend to a deceased patient overnight. The nurses roll the body on a stretcher. Teti turns his attention to the living.

Communication is difficult when patients are wearing oxygen helmets, and Teti is covered in layers of protective gear. But its energy and warmth cross physical barriers. A male patient in his 60s smiles back. Teti exudes confidence and optimism as she moves from bed to bed.

But when she returns to the boardroom where doctors are reviewing patient charts, she recognizes that trying to keep people with this dangerous virus alive takes an emotional toll.

At first, most medical staff made excuses when the hospital first offered them group counseling sessions, Teti says. Now they realize they need help and the doctors have started team counseling sessions, she says.

The fear of inadvertently transmitting the virus also stains Teti’s privacy. During the first months of the pandemic, Teti and her husband, Stefano Capasso, wore face masks at home. They even refrained from exchanging a kiss for months. She was sleeping on the bed, Capasso on a sofa.

This Saturday, the doctor’s husband was still sleeping when she slipped out of their apartment after a little coffee at dawn. But as another heavy day draws to a close, they sit down together at their dining table and share the late-night meal he has prepared for them.

