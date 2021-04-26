AP PHOTOS: Mass funeral pyres reflect India’s COVID crisis

NEW DELHI (AP) – Delhi has cremated so many bodies of COVID-19 victims that authorities are receiving requests to start cutting down trees in city parks to kindle them, as a record wave of disease grows collapsing into India’s tattered healthcare system.

Outside of cemeteries in cities like Delhi, which currently has the highest number of daily cases, ambulance after ambulance is lining up to cremate the dead. Burial sites are running out of space in many cities as glowing funeral pyres blaze in the night.

The surge in coronavirus infections in India, which is growing at the fastest rate in the world, has left families and patients to advocate for oxygen outside hospitals, parents crying on the streets as loved ones die in awaiting treatment.

The nation of nearly 1.4 billion people set a world record for new daily infections for a fifth consecutive day on Monday. The 350,179 new cases pushed India’s total past 17 million, behind only the United States. The number of deaths has increased by 2,812 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 195,123, the health ministry said, although that number is considered a considerable undercount.

Overwhelmed cemeteries and crematoriums, piled to the brim with the dead, are a striking symbol of the crisis.

In the central town of Bhopal, crematoriums have added pyres. We have been forced to skip the exhaustive rituals that Hindus believe liberate the soul from the cycle of rebirth.

Overwhelmed crematoriums reflect the collapse of India’s already fragile healthcare system. The hospitals are incredibly full, with two or three patients in bed in some cases. Officials are rushing to add beds, ventilators and more oxygen to help sick people breathe.