AP PHOTOS: From Moscow to the Pacific, Russia glorifies Gagarin

A laser could hide – or diffuse – our existence. European Southern Observatory, CC BY What would it take to hide an entire planet? It sounds more like a question asked in an episode of “Star Trek” than an academic speech, but sometimes the cutting edge of science blurs with themes found in science fiction. Of course, we’ve been disclosing our own location to distant stars via radio and television signals for six decades now, largely ignoring the cosmic implications. But several notable scientists, such as Stephen Hawking, have publicly expressed their concerns about our presence being revealed to other civilizations. These concerns largely stem from the darkest chapters of our own history, when a more advanced civilization would subjugate and displace a less advanced civilization. It may be too late for us to retreat into invisibility, but maybe not for other intelligent alien civilizations. The inhabitants of a distant planet might prefer to hide from us. In 2016, my graduate student Alex Teachey and I published an article that suggests a way to hide planets, as well as a way to broadcast the existence of a civilization. Even though we don’t manipulate our own signal in this way, that doesn’t mean other planets aren’t. It is possible that what we see when we scan the universe for other habitable planets was designed to obscure or highlight the existence of other civilizations. When a planet passes between us and its star, the star’s light seems to fade. NASA Ames, CC BY Tracking transits to find other planets Before we talk about how to hide a planet from distant voyeurs, think about the best way we’ve found to find one. Mankind’s most effective technique for detecting other planets is the transit method. A transit occurs when a planet appears to be passing in front of its parent sun, blocking some of its starlight for a few hours. So if our telescopes are dragged into a part of the universe and a star seems to go out for part of the day, that tells us that a planet has temporarily come between us as it moves on. its orbit. The Kepler mission identified 4,696 candidate planets in July 2015. NASA Ames / W. Stenzel, CC BY Using this technique, the NASA Kepler mission discovered several thousand planets. It seems likely that any advanced civilization would know this simple method. Whenever a planet passes through its star, its existence is essentially announced at all points along the same plane as the planet and the star. An advanced civilization might be okay with having its planet’s location, size, and even atmospheric chemistry announced across the cosmos. Or he might wish to hide his presence. In the latter case, he might choose to build a cloak. A Cloak of Planetary Invisibility It turns out that hiding the planets from the transit method would be surprisingly easy, so easy that we Earthlings could do it now, if we wanted to. Since the transits appear as a decrease in the luminosity of a distant star, our hypothetical cloak simply produces the opposite increase in luminosity. Lasers are an effective way to counter this drop in brightness. All of a laser’s power is contained in a relatively narrow beam, instead of spreading in all directions like starlight does. Due to the way light propagates as it travels – called diffraction – the laser beam would propagate to encompass entire solar systems after traveling many light years through space, bathing this distant planetary system in the camouflage beam. No drop in light makes it seem like there is no planet there. A laser cloak capable of hiding Earth from an alien version of NASA’s Kepler mission would require 30 megawatts of power at peak intensity, or roughly the equivalent of 10 wind turbines of output power. Alex Teachey describes how a camouflage system works. While Kepler sees light in only one color, advanced civilizations could use more sophisticated detectors capable of collecting light at all wavelengths. Here too, our current technology could mask us using modern tunable lasers, at a cost of about 10 times the overall power. More advanced civilizations might be able to detect other small details of the properties of light, betraying the mantle. But here, too, there is no reason why, with a little work, we couldn’t design solutions, leading to an almost perfect cloak that could be targeted at distant stars where we suspect someone might. to be at the house. Why Choose to Hide So yes, it sounds like science fiction, but even current technology could do a great job of masking Earth’s transit signature. Forget about Earth though; we never really thought of it as something humanity should or shouldn’t do. Instead, we postulate that if our rudimentary human technology can build such an efficient transit cloak at a relatively low economic cost, then more advanced civilizations might be able to hide from us when it comes to all techniques of detection. The universe may not be all it seems. Why could a civilization choose to envelop itself in invisibility? It could be some sort of insurance policy: find nearby planets with potential to support life and activate a targeted cloak – just in case a civilization emerges. Such a policy effectively gives them time to reveal their presence when they see fit. Considering how cheap such a cape would be, an insurance policy for your home planet might not be as strange as it sounds. It is certainly not unlikely that a civilization will want to bide its time – watch the neighbors for a while before rolling out the intergalactic welcome mat. But there’s a flip side to this technology that could turn it from an invisibility cloak into more of a spotlight on we-are-here. We think we know what it means when we see certain transit signals…. NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, CC BY The reverse: flip the tag Maybe not all civilizations are xenophobic – some may want to talk. If you wanted to reveal your presence to other civilizations as little as possible and unambiguously, how could you do it? Imagine looking at data from a distant planet – which has become somewhat of a normal business for astronomers – and noticing something odd. The planet signature has a strange shape – in fact, none of your models are able to explain it. Looks like someone printed a series of spikes in the data, following the series of prime numbers. Nothing in nature can do this – you have just detected the beacon of another civilization. Another use of the camouflage system’s laser could be to make a planet’s signal very artificial, rather than hidden. Now they don’t care about building the perfect cloak; they want to be found! Could such signals be hidden in our existing measures? Perhaps. No one has ever watched and we hope our work will spark some effort on this front. It can be a long time, because to even get to this point we have to try to imagine how aliens might think – but given the science price on offer, it’s also worth it. If we identify a strange transit, it may well contain information encoded via pulses of laser light. Huge volumes of information could be hidden in transit signatures from other planets. For us, it was an exercise in intellectual curiosity. We simply calculated the amount of energy it would take to mask or diffuse the existence of a planet. Whether we should seriously consider wrapping Earth in a protective cloak of invisibility – or conversely, taking the clarity of our existence seriously – via laser manipulations is something we should all decide together.