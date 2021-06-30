AP PHOTOS: Chinese Communist Party celebrates centenary

BEIJING (AP) – The ruling Communist Party in China celebrates its centenary with fireworks and marching bands.

Since taking power amid civil war in 1949, the party has had a tumultuous history, but party chairman and leader Xi Jinping highlights the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic power over the years. four decades since the reforms were enacted.

The commemorations will continue until Thursday’s anniversary of the party’s founding as an underground political movement in 1921.

Not mentioned are the disasters caused by the founder of the communist state, Mao Zedong, as well as the bloody military repression of the pro-democracy movement centered on Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989.

In the decades that followed, China became the world’s second-largest economy, placed a space station in orbit, and expanded its economic and political influence across Asia and the world as part of what the party calls the “Great rejuvenation” of the country.

Those who oppose the party’s full control over politics have been jailed or silenced, while tough policies have been implemented to suppress activism among ethnic minorities in Tibet, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia .

Freedom of speech and political opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong have been curbed, as China sends increasing sorties of fighter jets around Taiwan, the autonomous island democracy it claims as its own territory and threatens to invade.