AP-NORC Poll: Virus, Economy Overwhelms Other Priorities For US

WASHINGTON (AP) – Containing the coronavirus outbreak and repairing the economic damage it has inflicted are top priorities for Americans as Joe Biden prepares to become the 46th President of the United States, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Overall, 53% of Americans name COVID-19 as one of the top five issues they want the government to tackle this year, and 68% somehow mention the economy , who is still reeling from the outbreak. In an open question, these priorities far exceed others, such as foreign affairs, immigration, climate change or racial inequality. The results suggest that Biden’s political fate rests on his administration’s response to the pandemic.

“I just want to get through it,” said Kennard Taylor, a 20-year-old University of Detroit student who had to return home when the pandemic closed his campus and lost his grandfather to the disease. “There are other things, but I would say right now that’s my priority.”

The Democratic President-elect unveiled last week $ 1.9 trillion proposed coronavirus relief plan and has pledged to deliver 100 million vaccines in its first 100 days, an ambitious goal its healthcare team is already striving to achieve.

The survey was conducted in December, before pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol seeking to stop the certification of Biden’s election on January 6, leading the United States House to to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. It also predates the record number of coronavirus deaths this month, which has seen more than 4,000 die from the disease in multiple 24-hour periods, and a slow and bumpy start the distribution of vaccines.

Like last year’s series of national trauma, another issue has risen sharply on Americans’ list of priorities for 2021: racial inequality. After a year in which the country was rocked by the month of May George Floyd murder by a white minneapolis policeman and more Black Lives Matters Demonstrations, 24% cited race relations as a priority. In contrast, only 10% cited it at the end of 2019 as a priority for 2020.

Forty-three percent of black Americans cite racism and racial inequality as a priority for 2021, compared to 22% of white Americans and 21% of Hispanics.

Yet even this problem takes a back seat for COVID-19 among some. “There’s no point in reforming the police and racism if we’re all dead,” said Aaron Williams, a 34-year-old African-American laborer in Rosenberg, Texas.

“Nothing is going to get better or change unless we get rid of the virus first,” said Williams, who lost her job last year after the virus arrived in the country and was content temporary work.

Democrats like Williams were more likely to cite the coronavirus as a problem than Republicans like Clinton Adams, a school guard in Florida. Even so, the impact of the virus dominates Adams’ main problem: the economy.

“People have to go back to work,” said Adams, 39, who hopes the vaccine will push governors who have shut down some businesses to ease restrictions. “They just need to open it.”

The economy was named one way or another by 68% of Americans, up from 59% who called it a major problem the year before. And more specifically mentioned unemployment and employment as a priority for 2021 than for 2020, 26% against 15%.

The poll also found that about 4 in 10 Americans report healthcare separate from COVID-19. About a third mentioned foreign policy issues and about as many cited politics as a major issue to be addressed this year.

New priority is passing laws, with 14% of Republicans calling them a problem after months of Trump falsely claiming this electoral fraud led to Biden’s victory in the election. Only 1% of Republicans cited the issue as a priority for 2020.

There was no widespread fraud in the November elections. This has been confirmed by election officials across the country, as well as former Trump attorney general William Barr. And almost all of the legal challenges raised by Trump and his allies were dismissed by the judges.

Immigration, the problem that helped put Trump in the White House in 2016, has fallen from 35% last year among all Americans to 18% now. This remains a higher priority for Republicans, with 24% mentioning immigration, although it is a drop from 51% a year ago.

Michael Henry, an actuary in Lawrenceville, Ga. And chairman of the local Young Democrats group, wants an overhaul of the immigration system to happen, especially after watching a friend’s grandfather die before he is can obtain his citizenship, for which he has already been waiting for 30 years.

But, like many, Henry knows what has to come first: tame the virus. “I balance between optimism and pessimism” on issues like immigration that require congressional action, Henry said. But he’s optimistic the Biden administration may contain the virus.

“There are a lot of things that skilled federal government bureaucrats can do,” Henry said.

A majority of Americans, 55%, said they expected the year ahead to be better than 2020 for them personally – more optimism than one and two years ago. A similar share, 54%, said they expected the coming year to be better for the country as a whole. About three-quarters of Democrats, but only one-third of Republicans, said they expected 2021 to be better than 2020, either for them personally or for the country.

“Am I optimistic? No, ”said Joseph Williams, a 49-year-old Catholic and Republican teacher in Clayton, New Jersey. “All you have to do is turn on the news and they’re bickering all the time over who’s racist and who isn’t racist. It’s disappointing.”

Still, Williams tries to find hope where he can. “I hope we, as Americans, can get through this,” he said.

Adam Hoffman, a 39-year-old university English professor in Phoenix, is a Democrat and he expresses similar sentiments. He tries to keep hope for the new year. “I’m optimistic enough to wake up in the morning,” Hoffman said. “What other option do we have? We must continue.

Helping his optimism: Hoffman is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the day of Biden’s inauguration.

Riccardi reported from Denver.

The AP-NORC survey of 1,117 adults was conducted from December 3-7 using a sample drawn from NORC’s AmeriSpeak probability panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

