AP-NORC poll: only half in US want vaccines as vaccine approaches

WASHINGTON (AP) – As states frantically prepare to begin months of vaccinations that could end the pandemic, a new poll finds only about half of Americans are willing to roll up their sleeves in turn.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey shows that about a quarter of American adults are unsure whether they want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. About another quarter say they won’t.

Many on the fence have security concerns and want to see how the initial deployment unfolds – a skepticism that could hamper the campaign against the scourge that has killed nearly 290,000 Americans. Experts estimate that at least 70% of the U.S. population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, or the point at which enough people are protected so that the virus can be brought under control.

“Apprehension is a good word. I’m a little apprehensive about him, ”said Kevin Buck, a 53-year-old former Marine from Eureka, Calif.

Buck said he and his family would likely end up getting the shot, if the first shots go well.

“I think a lot of people are not sure what to believe, and I’m one of them,” he said.

Amid a frightening COVID-19 outbreak that promises a gloomy winter across the country, the challenge for health officials is to figure out what it will take for people to have confidence in the vaccines that Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert calls light at the end of the tunnel.

“If Dr. Fauci says it’s okay, I will,” said Mary Lang, 71, of Fremont, Calif. She added: “I hope that if there are enough of us getting vaccinated, we can make this virus go away.”

Early data suggests that the two U.S. pioneers – a vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech and another by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health – offer strong protection. The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the study results to make sure the vaccines are safe before deciding in the coming days whether or not to allow mass vaccinations, as Britain has started to do with the Pfizer vaccines on Tuesday.

The story continues

Despite the encouraging news, feelings have not changed much since an AP-NORC poll in May, before it was clear that a vaccine would occur.

In the survey of 1,117 American adults from December 3-7, about 3 in 10 said they were very or extremely confident that the first available vaccines had been properly tested for safety and effectiveness. About an equal number said they were not confident in themselves. The rest fell somewhere in the middle.

About 7 in 10 people who said they did not get the vaccine are concerned about side effects. Pfizer and Moderna say testing has not revealed any serious one so far. As with many vaccines, recipients may experience fever, fatigue, or pain in the arms following the injection, signs that the immune system is building up.

But other risks may not arise until vaccines are more widely used. British health authorities are examining two possible allergic reactions on the first day the country began mass vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine.

Among Americans who will not get vaccinated, the poll found that 43% fear the vaccine itself could infect them – which is scientifically impossible because vaccines do not contain viruses.

Protecting their families, communities and their own health are the main drivers of people wanting the vaccine. About three-quarters said life would not return to normal until enough part of the country was vaccinated.

“Even if that helps a bit, I would take it,” said Ralph Martinez, 67, who runs a grocery store in Dallas. “I honestly think they wouldn’t post something that would hurt us.”

Over the summer, about a third of Martinez employees had come out with COVID-19. He wears a mask every day but worries about the constant public contact and fears his 87-year-old mother will be similarly exposed to running her business.

COVID-19 has killed or hospitalized black Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans at much higher rates than white Americans. Still, 53% of white Americans said they would be vaccinated, compared to 24% of black Americans and 34% of Hispanics like Martinez.

Due to the insufficient sample size, the survey was unable to analyze results among Native Americans or other racial and ethnic groups who make up a smaller proportion of the American population.

Horace Carpenter of Davenport, Fla. Knows that as a black man at 86, he is vulnerable. “I would like to see it come out first,” he said of the vaccine. But he said he, too, planned to follow Fauci’s advice.

Given the country’s long history of racial disparities in healthcare and research abuse against blacks, Carpenter is not surprised that minority communities are more hesitant about new vaccines.

“There is such a racial inequality in our society,” he said. “There is bound to be a hiccup.”

Health experts say it’s no surprise that people are in doubt, as it will take time for the results of the vaccine study to become widely known.

“Sometimes you have to ask people more than once,” said John Grabenstein of the Immunization Action Coalition, a retired Army colonel who led the Department of Defense immunization program. Defense. He said many would eventually decide it was “far better to take this vaccine than to run the risk of coronavirus infection.”

Adding to the challenge are political divisions that have hampered public health efforts to stem the epidemic. The poll found that 6 in 10 Democrats said they would be vaccinated against 4 in 10 Republicans; about a third of Republicans said they would not.

Only about 1 in 5 Americans are very or extremely confident that vaccines will be distributed safely and quickly, or distributed fairly, although the majority are at least somewhat confident.

Nancy Nolan, 64, teaches English as a second language at a community college in New Jersey and has seen the difficulties her students face in getting tested and treated for coronaviruses.

“I don’t think it will be distributed fairly,” she said. “I hope I am wrong.”

Health workers and residents of nursing homes should be the first to line up for the few initial doses. Plans call for other essential workers and people over 65 or at increased risk for other health issues to follow, before enough vaccines arrive for everyone, likely in the spring.

The poll found that the majority of Americans agreed with this priority list. And 59% believe that vaccinating teachers should also be a high priority. Most also agree with a higher priority for hard-hit communities of color and people living in overcrowded living conditions such as homeless shelters and dorms.

“Once these people are treated, I wouldn’t hesitate to get the vaccine if it was available to me,” said Richard Martinez, 35, a psychologist in Austin, Texas, who nonetheless understands some of the skepticism of the doctor. public.

“I think it would be naïve to think that resources wouldn’t bring someone to the fore,” he said.

___

PA journalists Marion Renault, Federica Narancio and Kathy Young contributed to this report.

___

The AP-NORC poll using a sample drawn from the AmeriSpeak probability-based NORC panel, which is designed to be representative of the American population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Online: AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.