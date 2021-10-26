AP-NORC / EPIC poll: majority in US concerned about climate

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden heads to vital United Nations climate summit at a time when a majority of Americans see climate deterioration as a problem of great importance to them, an increase over it just a few years ago.

About 6 in 10 Americans also believe the pace of global warming is accelerating, according to a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

As Biden struggles to pass important climate legislation at home ahead of next week’s UN climate summit, the new AP-NORC / EPIC poll also shows 55% of Americans want Congress to pass a bill to ensure that more of the country’s electricity comes from clean electricity. energy, and less carbon and natural gas harmful to the climate.

Only 16% of Americans oppose such a measure for electricity from cleaner energy. A similar measure was initially one of the most important pieces of climate legislation that Biden brought before Congress. But Biden’s proposal to reward utilities with clean energy sources and penalize those who don’t have met objections from a state coal senator, Democrat Joe Manchin of Virginia. -Western, leaving fellow Democrats to scramble to find other ways to reduce pollution from burning fossil fuels.

For some of the Americans watching, it’s an exasperating delay in dealing with an urgent problem.

“If you follow the science, the signs are there,” said Nancy Reilly, a Democrat from Missouri who retired after 40 years as a retail manager, and worries about her children as the climate deteriorates. “It’s already there. And what was the first thing they started to water down to get this bill through? Climate change.”

“It’s just maddening,” Reilly said. “I understand why, I understand – understand the politics. I’m sick of the politics of this. “

After President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement, the Biden administration hoped to help negotiate deep emission reductions globally to slow rising temperatures. But it’s not clear whether Biden will be able to get meaningful climate legislation through Congress before the UN summit begins on Sunday.

In total, 59% of Americans said global warming was a very or extremely important issue to them, up from 49% in 2018. Fifty-four percent of Americans cited the voice of scientists as having a big influence on their views on climate change, and almost as many – 51% – said their views were influenced by recent extreme weather events like hurricanes, deadly heatwaves, wildfires and other natural disasters around the world.

Over the past 60 years, pollution pumped by gasoline and diesel engines, power plants and other sources has altered the climate and warmed the Earth by 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit, making extreme weather conditions more extreme.

In the Smoky Mountains of eastern Tennessee, lookout websites are warning tourists of fall foliage this year that leaves take days longer than normal to turn from green to fiery orange and red . This is not proof of climate change as a single example, but it is typical of the changes Americans are seeing as the Earth warms.

“Normally you get the four seasons, fall, spring, and winter, and it goes that way. But lately it hasn’t been that way, “said Jeremy Wilson, a 42-year-old who votes independently and works on the grounds of a scenic chairlift park that takes people to the top of the Smoky Mountains.” Either way, it was warmer, or much colder.

Seventy-five percent of Americans think climate change is happening, while 10% think it’s not, according to the poll. Another 15% is not sure.

Of those who say it happens, 54% say it is caused primarily or entirely by human activities, compared with just 14% who think – mistakenly, say scientists – that it is caused primarily by natural changes in the body. environment. Another 32% of Americans believe it is a mix of human and natural factors.

And while Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say climate change is happening, the majority of both sides agree it is. That breaks down to 89% Democrats and 57% Republicans.

The poll also assessed Americans’ willingness to pay for the cost of reducing climate pollution as well as mitigating its consequences.

Fifty-two percent said they would support a $ 1 per month carbon levy on their energy bill to tackle climate change, but support declines as the levy increases.

“I would say, like $ 5.10, as long as it’s really used for what it should be,” said Krystal Chivington, a 46-year-old Republican from Delaware who credits her 17-year-old daughter with doing it. relive. passion for the fight against climate change and pollution.

It’s not ordinary consumers who should pay to avoid the worst-case scenarios of climate change, said Mark Sembach, a 59-year-old Democrat from Montana who works in environmental remediation.

“I think it has to fall a lot on responsible companies which are – and unfortunately … most companies are not responsible,” Sembach said. “And I think there has to be a lot of hindsight as to who is ultimately paying for this.”

The AP-NORC survey of 5,468 adults was conducted September 8-24 using a combined sample of interviews from the AmeriSpeak probability-based NORC panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. , and online opt-in panel interviews. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 1.7 percentage points. The AmeriSpeak panel is randomly recruited using address-based sampling methods, and respondents were then interviewed online or by telephone.