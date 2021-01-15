AP interview: Netanyahu’s challenger promises change with Biden

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main challenger in upcoming elections has vowed a hard line on Iran and the Palestinians, but said he is convinced he has the tools to avoid what appears to be a collision with the new Biden administration.

In an interview, Gideon Saar sharply criticized Netanyahu, accusing the prime minister of turning the ruling Likud party into a “cult of personality” as he faces a corruption trial. While praising President Donald Trump’s affinities for Israel, he acknowledged that Netanyahu’s close ties to the divisive US president had alienated many Democrats and vowed to restore traditional bipartisan support for Israel.

“I think I am in a better position than the Prime Minister to have an effective and meaningful dialogue with President-elect Biden and his administration,” he told The Associated Press.

This could be critical given the deep differences between Israel and President-elect Joe Biden, who plans to revert to the Iran nuclear deal and take a more balanced approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Saar, who left Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party last month, shares the prime minister’s radical nationalist ideology. He is a strong supporter of the West Bank settlements, rejects the idea of ​​a construction freeze and favors the eventual annexation of settlements. He said he would never agree to an independent Palestinian state that included the removal of settlements.

“I oppose a Palestinian state at the heart of our homeland,” he said. “I think this will not bring peace and it will undermine stability and security in the region.”

These positions will put him at odds with Biden, who – like many of his predecessors – opposes settlement building and favors a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. Saar seems to be counting on his reputation as a bridge builder to deal with the inevitable disagreements that may arise.

His demeanor and style are very different from Netanyahu’s. While Netanyahu is an incendiary orator, Saar, a lawyer by training, speaks methodically, often pausing to find the right word. Where Netanyahu gained a reputation for an extravagant lifestyle, Saar conducted Thursday’s interview in the book-lined living room of his high-rise apartment in an upscale neighborhood in Tel Aviv. With four children living at home, he lamented the challenges, including Zoom classes, of raising a blended family during the pandemic.

Saar, 54, entered Israeli politics in 1999 as Secretary to the Cabinet during Netanyahu’s first term. He held key Cabinet positions after Netanyahu returned to power in 2009.

But like many other fast-growing Likud figures, he ultimately fell out with Netanyahu. Saar took a break from politics in 2014 to spend time with his new wife, TV presenter Geula Even, and their children.

He returned in 2019 but never appeared to mend his ties with Netanyahu. Later that year, Netanyahu beat him in a leadership vote, confining the Saar to the backbench.

Since the closure of Likud and the launch of its “New Hope” party last month, the Saar has made no secret that their battle was personal. In his inaugural speech, he accused Netanyahu of creating a “cult of personality” – a term he repeated Thursday to describe those who blindly support Netanyahu’s claims that his corruption trial is a conspiracy.

Saar said a key moment for him came last May, when Netanyahu arrived at the courthouse for the start of his trial, joined by a group of Likud ministers and lawmakers. The group stood silently behind Netanyahu as he accused the media and the judiciary of trying to overthrow him.

“A personality cult is when the most important thing to advance in a political system is to flatter and serve the personal interests of its leader,” Saar said. He said that while Netanyahu has the right to fight the charges against him, his grand conspiracy claims are “utter nonsense.”

Netanyahu’s tactics drew comparisons with Trump, who showered his Israeli counterpart with diplomatic gifts, ranging from recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to negotiating normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab countries.

Saar said he had great respect for Trump’s contributions to Israel and did not want to get into American politics. But in an apparent reference to the pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill, he said, “I can’t relate to a speech that delegitimized the Democratic electoral process and its results.”

The Saar is among legions of critics who believe Israel is dragged into its fourth election in just two years because of Netanyahu’s legal issues and his divisive personality. It is widely believed that Netanyahu is seeking a coalition of allies willing to grant him immunity from prosecution.

The Saar, which became Netanyahu’s biggest challenger in the March 23 election, appears poised to prevent this. Opinion polls predict that New Hope will become the second largest party in parliament, smaller than Likud but with enough seats to prevent Netanyahu from securing a majority.

This has made Saar the unofficial leader of a diverse group of “anyone but Bibi” parties that refuse to serve under Netanyahu, who is widely known by his nickname. Netanyahu says his opponents are driven by sour grapes and share little more than shared animosity towards him.

Saar believes he can find sufficient common ground to form an alternative coalition. Reflecting his political savvy and ability to work with his rivals, he coordinated a surprise late-night parliamentary maneuver last month that caused the coalition to collapse.

Saar described himself as pragmatic. He said, for example, that he welcomed Netanyahu’s agreement to suspend a plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank as part of last year’s deal establishing diplomatic relations with the Emirates. United Arabs. He said he would honor that commitment if elected.

If elected, the Saar’s first big test with the Biden administration will likely be the Iranian nuclear issue.

In 2015, Netanyahu notably delivered a speech to Congress lobbying against the deal with Iran as then-President Barack Obama was finishing it. Netanyahu played a leading role in Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal, one of Obama’s main achievements. His confrontation with Obama remains a sore point with many Democrats.

Saar has said he respects Netanyahu’s campaign, but times have changed and a new approach will be needed to ensure the nuclear deal is not revived in its original form. He said he would seek a mutually respectful dialogue to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear bomb.

“I’m going to have to face the political reality of 2021,” he said. “I’ll do it a lot better than anyone.”