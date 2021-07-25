AP FACT CHECK: Trump is relentless in electoral fabrications

PHOENIX (AP) – In mid-May, partisan investigators hired by Arizona state lawmakers backed down his allegation that the most populous county in the state had destroyed its 2020 election database. Faced with evidence that the data still existed, they admitted it was all there.

Two months later, the story continues. At an event on Saturday, former President Donald Trump presented the debunked allegation as key evidence that the state’s electoral votes were stolen from him in 2020.

It was one of many fabricated and familiar stories Trump told the crowd in his relentless efforts to deny the well-established legitimacy of his defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden.

For nearly two hours, Trump revisited his grievances, raising allegations of fraud that election officials and judges systematically refuted or dismissed. It was Trump’s most explicit effort to fit into Arizona’s largely discredited audit as he tried to increase pressure on other states to embark on similar efforts.

He spoke of countless thousands of people having died while voting – no such phenomenon has surfaced in post-election audits. He alleged that 168,000 Arizona ballots were fraudulent – there is no support for this.

A look at his remarks in Phoenix:

TRUMP: “Incredibly, the auditors testified that the main database of the Election Management System, I am sorry to tell you, has been deleted … That is, the main database for all of them. Maricopa’s election data for 2020 has been illegally erased. It was erased.

THE FACTS: Completely false. The database has never been deleted.

At first, auditors hired by Trump-friendly Republican senators reported that a database directory had been deleted from an election management server. The official Twitter account linked to the audit said the removal amounted to “theft of evidence.”

The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Supervisory Board responded with call incompetent listeners and threatening to file a defamation complaint. Board chairman Jack Sellers said listeners “can’t find the files because they don’t know what they’re doing.” Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican who took over the election after defeating a Democrat, called the allegation “unbalanced.”

The next day, Ben Cotton, founder of a digital forensics firm working on the audit, confirmed that he had recovered all the files. “I have the information I need,” he admitted, and listeners deleted their tweet.

TRUMP: “There were 18,000 people who voted in Arizona in 2020 who were then struck off the lists immediately after the election. “

THE FACTS: This did not happen. His suggestion that people were taken off the lists because they voted for him is without merit.

In fact, 13,320 voters were struck off the lists within two months of the election, not 18,000 immediately, and there were routine reasons.

Voting lists are constantly updated as people move, die, are convicted of crimes, or have their right to vote revoked due to disability. Trump was repeating a claim made by Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber ​​Ninjas, the inexperienced company leading the state Senate Republicans’ audit of the 2020 election.

Maricopa County officials said their analysis of the data shows 7,916 voters were removed from the lists because they left the county or died between November 3, election day, and January 2. 5,404 additional people were deregistered for other reasons. , including felony convictions, inability or voters’ own request to cancel their registration.

The county has approximately 2.6 million registered voters.

Overall, Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes out of 3.4 million votes. This is much more than the number of votes where fraud is really suspected.

County election officials identified just 182 instances where voting issues were clear enough to refer them to investigators for further investigation, according to an Associated Press investigation. So far, only four cases have resulted in charges. No one has been convicted. No vote was counted twice.

Woodward reported from Washington. Associated Press editors David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, and Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.

Editor’s note – A look at the veracity of the assertions of political figures.

