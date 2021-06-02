AP FACT CHECK: Manchin, Sinema no longer vote with the GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden exaggerates the facts when he suggests that two moderate Democrats in the Senate could be a reason his legislative agenda, such as a radical bill on the right to vote, does not happen quickly on Capitol Hill.

In a 50-50 split where legislation actually needs 60 votes to pass, Biden points to a non-existent obstacle. He said lawmakers, West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, “vote more with my Republican friends.”

This is not true.

BIDEN: “June should be a month of action on Capitol Hill. I hear all the people on TV say, “Why isn’t Biden doing this?” Well, because Biden actually only has a four-vote majority in the House and a tie-breaker in the Senate, with two Senate members voting more with my Republican friends. – note Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

THE FACTS: His implication about their voting records is false.

While Manchin and Sinema were indeed more likely than other Democrats in the Senate or House to cross party lines, it is not true that they vote with Republicans more often than with their fellow Democrats. And they didn’t do it under Biden’s presidency. So far, they’ve aligned with Biden 100% of the time.

According to on the roll call CQ, Manchin voted against his party’s majority 38.5% of the time last year, while Sinema did so for 33.1% of the vote. Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, who lost his November reelection race to Republican Tommy Tuberville, was third at 32.2%.

In the House, Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, voted most often last year against his party, at 27.3%, followed by Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., At 23.7%. The two lost to Republican challengers in November.

Manchin and Sinema have also supported Biden’s position in all cases so far this year, including numerous confirmation votes on Biden’s candidates, COVID-19 relief, and the insurgency commission of inquiry. of January 6, according to FiveThirtyHuit Account. Sinema was out of town for last week’s vote on the January 6 commission, citing a family affair, but said she would have supported him if she had been.

The two senators, however, oppose the elimination of the obstruction by 60 votes, a procedural obstacle which effectively requires a qualified majority to pass a law. They are now in a rush to reconsider their opposition again after too few Republicans joined Democrats in creating the bipartisan Jan.6 commission.

Manchin also opposes the Election Recasting Bill that would expand and mandate early voting, same-day registration and other long-sought changes that Republicans reject.

Yet it is not only Manchin and Sinema who oppose the elimination of the filibuster. As many as 10 Democratic senators are reluctant to change the rules, even for key laws like the Voting Rights Bill. Biden himself did not say he wanted to end the filibuster.

Manchin’s office declined to comment on Biden’s remarks and Sinema’s office did not respond to the messages. In a statement last month, Manchin said he was proud of CQ’s latest ranking showing him as the Senate’s most “bipartisan” lawmaker.

Biden did not identify the two senators by name, but there was no doubt who he was talking about. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden was not criticizing them in his remarks, but instead was explaining the process of passing the legislation in the Senate. She added that they would undoubtedly be proud of their “independent streaks” and their votes representing their states.

“He considers them both to be friends,” Psaki said. “He considers them both to be good working partners. And he thinks that in a democracy we don’t need to agree on every detail of every problem to work together. And he certainly thinks that reflects their relationship.

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe contributed to this report.

Editor’s note – A look at the veracity of the assertions of political figures.

