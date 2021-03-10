AP FACT CHECK: Biden Poor Vaccine Rhythm, Elderly

WASHINGTON (AP) – For an administration that prides itself on speaking candidly about the pandemic, Wednesday’s self-congratulations went too far.

President Joe Biden incorrectly claimed the United States vaccinated a record 2.9 million people on Saturday, while his special advisor on the pandemic overstated the share of older Americans who had been fully vaccinated.

A look at how their statements stack up against the facts:

BIDEN: “On Saturday we hit a record 2.9 million vaccinations in one day in America.”

ANDY SLAVITT, Special Advisor to the White House Virus Task Force: “On Saturday we set an all-time high in a single day: nearly 3 million Americans vaccinated – a rate not seen anywhere else in the world.” – conduct a working group briefing.

THE FACTS: The complaint is unfounded.

The government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 2.9 million doses were recorded on Saturday, but that the total comes from several days of vaccinations. Only 1.56 million doses were given on Saturday, as currently reported by the CDC.

It’s far from a one-day record. The most productive day for vaccinations was February 26, when 2.8 million doses were administered.

Although vaccinations have increased significantly overall in recent weeks, Saturday’s total is barely more than the number of doses given on the day Biden took office.

SLAVITT: “In terms of protecting the most vulnerable – our fundamental duty as a nation – when we came to power, 8% of people over 65 were vaccinated. Today, 60% are vaccinated. And according to new CDC guidelines, vaccinated parents can now visit and hug their grandchildren – and, in most cases, without wearing a mask.

THE FACTS: This is wrong. It counts people who only received their first dose as immune and able to meddle. Public health officials stress that only fully vaccinated people can be safely surrounded by each other and people at low risk without the distance and masking recommended for the population as a whole.

The CDC says 61% of people over 64 have received at least one dose but only 31% are fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each require two doses, spaced several weeks apart. The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose. In any case, it takes two weeks to build up immunity after being fully vaccinated.

