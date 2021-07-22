AP FACT CHECK: Biden inflates impact of his policies on jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday inflated the impact of his policies on the American jobs created in his first half of tenure, deceptively stating that his administration had done more than any other president. He forgets to mention that he had population growth on his side in his comparison.

A look at some of its claims at a CNN town hall in Cincinnati:

BIDEN: “We created more jobs in the first six months of our administration than at any time in American history. No president, no administration has ever created so many jobs.

THE FACTS: His claim is misleading.

While Biden’s administration in his first half as president saw more jobs created than any other president – just over 3 million in the five months followed by employment reports – this is partly because the American population is larger than in the past.

Calculated as a percentage of the labor force, employment growth under President Jimmy Carter grew faster from February to June 1977 than in the same five months this year: Carter’s 2.2%, compared with 2.1 % for Biden.

Since the late 1970s, the American population has grown by over 100 million people.

It is true, however, that the economy is growing rapidly – it grew at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of the year – and is expected to grow this year at the fastest rate since 1984.

Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion bailout helped strong growth, but much of the expansion also reflects a broader rebound from the unusually strong pandemic recession, the deepest slowdown since the 1930s Even before the Biden package, for example, the International Monetary Fund forecast US growth of more than 5% for this year.

Biden also leaves out the fact that the US economy remains at 6.8 million jobs below its pre-pandemic level, and the unemployment rate is high at 5.9%, from a low of 3. , 5% in five decades before the pandemic.

Associated Press writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

