AP Exclusive: ‘Sesame Street’ Launches Asian American Muppet

What’s in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the new muppet resident of “Sesame Street”, her name is a sign that she was supposed to live there.

“So in Korean traditionally the two syllables each mean something different and Ji means, for example, intelligent or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong, ”Ji-Young explained in a recent interview. “But we were looking for this and guess what?” Ji also means sesame.

At just 7 years old, Ji-Young made history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon. She is of Korean descent and has two passions: swinging on her electric guitar and skateboarding. The children’s TV show, which first aired 52 years ago this month, gave The Associated Press a first glimpse of its adorable new occupant.

Ji-Young will be officially featured in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special”. Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi and Naomi Osaka are among the celebrities appearing on the special, which will premiere Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max, “Sesame Street” social media platforms and on local PBS stations.

Part of Ji-Young’s personality comes from his puppeteer. Kathleen Kim, 41, Korean American, started puppetry in her 30s. In 2014, she was accepted into a “Sesame Street” workshop. This evolved into mentoring and became part of the team the following year. Being a puppeteer on a show Kim watched growing up was a dream come true. But helping to shape an original muppet is quite another feat.

“I feel like I have a lot of weight that I maybe put on myself to teach these lessons and to be that representative that I didn’t have as a kid,” Kim said. But fellow puppeteer Leslie Carrara-Rudolph – who plays Abby Cadabby – reminded him, “It’s not about us… It’s about this message.”

Ji-Young’s existence is the culmination of much discussion after the events of 2020 – the death of George Floyd and the incidents of anti-Asian hate. Like many companies, “Sesame Street” has been thinking about how it might “respond to the present moment,” said Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice president of creation and production for Sesame Workshop, the organization at nonprofit behind “Sesame Street”.

Sesame Workshop has established two working groups – one to review its content and another to examine its own diversity. What has grown is Coming Together, a multi-year initiative focused on how to talk to children about race, ethnicity and culture.

One result was Tamir, 8 years old. Although he was not the first black muppet in the series, he was one of the first to talk about topics like racism.

“When we knew we were going to do this work which was going to focus on the experience of the people of Asia and the Pacific, of course we knew we had to create an Asian muppet as well,” Stallings said.

These new muppets – their personalities and their looks – have been remarkably constructed in a matter of months. The process normally takes at least two years. There are outside experts and a cross section of employees known as “cultural trust” weighing in on every aspect of a new muppet, Stallings said.

For Kim, it was crucial that Ji-Young was not “generically pan-Asian”.

“Because it’s something all Asian Americans have experienced. They kind of want to put us in this monolithic ‘Asian’, ”Kim said. “So it was very important that she was specifically Korean American, not just like, generically, Korean, but she was born here. “

One thing Ji-Young will help teach children is how to be a good “starter”. “Sesame Street” first used the term on its “The Power of We” TV show last year, which starred Tamir.

“Being honest means reporting things that are wrong or something someone does or says because of their negative attitude towards the person due to the color of their skin or the language they speak or say. ‘where it comes from,’ Stallings mentioned. “We want our audience to understand that they can be honest.”

In “See Us Coming Together”, Sesame Street prepares for Neighbors Day where everyone shares the food, music or dance of their culture. Ji-Young gets angry after a child, offscreen, tells him to “come home,” a common insult to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. But she feels empowered after fellow Asian American residents of Sesame Street, guest stars and friends like Elmo assured her that she belongs as much as anyone else.

The fact that Ji-Young was created to counter anti-Asian sentiment makes her more special to Kim in some ways.

“I remember the Atlanta shooting and how terrifying it was for me,” Kim said. “My only hope, of course, is to help teach what racism is, to help children be able to recognize it, and then speak out against it. But my other hope for Ji-Young is that she just normalizes seeing different kinds of kids on TV.

Vanessa Leung, Co-Executive Director of the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families, is excited about Ji-Young. The organization was not involved in the creation of Ji-Young but has previously consulted on anti-racist content for Sesame Workshop. This is important when Asian American families, especially many of whom are immigrant families, can see themselves reflected in an institution like “Sesame Street,” Leung said.

“It arouses curiosity and early understanding of the diversity of our community, the beauty of the diversity of our community,” said Leung.

Ji-Young will have a strong presence throughout the new season, Stallings reassured. It will also not be used solely for content related to racial justice. She will appear in various digital, live and animated programs.

As a new kid on the streets, Ji-Young is eager to show his friends and neighbors aspects of Korean culture such as food. She loves to cook dishes like tteokbokki (soft rice cakes) with her halmoni (grandmother). And she already has a friend from “Sesame Street” who wants a sample.

“I’d love to try it out,” said Ernie, who joined Ji-Young’s interview. “You know, I tried the bulgogi. I really like the bulgogi. Guess maybe old pal Bert hasn’t tried Korean food.

Having already made several famous friends on “Sesame Street”, is there anyone Ji-Young really wants to meet?

“The Linda Lindas because they’re so cool,” Ji-Young said, referring to the teenage punk rock band. “And they’re rock and they’re cool girls and most of them are Asian. They are my heroes. If we could have the Linda Linda on ‘Sesame Street’ I would show them around.

Terry Tang is a member of the Associated Press’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP