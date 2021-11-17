Anxiety in Afghanistan as Taliban fight for legitimacy

Deborah Lyons, United Nations Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (MANUA), said that despite an improvement in the security situation, Afghans feel abandoned by the international community and worried about their new leadership.

Snow and ice will soon block roads in hard-to-reach areas across Afghanistan, leaving thousands of people without access to new supplies and services for months. IOM teams are reaching isolated communities to help those in need with blankets, warm clothes, shelter and money. pic.twitter.com/27OOOtpg7Y – IOM Afghanistan (@IOMAfghanistan) November 17, 2021

“Ultimately, the Taliban must decide whether they should rule according to the needs and rights of the diverse Afghan population, or whether they should rule based on a narrow ideology. and an even narrower ethnic base, ”she said.

Disengagement, a “historical error”

Emphasizing that the Taliban were genuinely trying to present themselves as a government, the Special Representative said they were constrained by a lack of resources and a political ideology that clashed with contemporary international standards of governance.

Moreover, the Taliban have neither won the trust of most Afghans nor convinced the nationals of their ability to govern.

In this tenuous context, Ms. Lyons stressed that the international community must remain engaged with the Taliban leadership in order to shape a more positive future trajectory.

“To abandon the Afghan people now would be a historic mistake – an error which has already been made with tragic consequences, ”she warned.

Confidence deficits

Describing the first interactions of his team with the de facto Taliban administration, the Special Representative said the engagements have been generally helpful and constructive.

The de facto authorities have indicated that they want a UN presence and appreciate its help.

They continue to seek international recognition as well as ways to overcome the trust deficit they recognize to exist between themselves and the international community.

The Taliban continue to ensure the safety of UN personnel and allow wide humanitarian access, including for women aid workers, allowing access to parts of the country that had not been visited for 15 years.

“Rest assured that we have not hesitated to raise difficult issues with the Taliban, in particular on the rights of women, the education of girls and on the reports … of harassment and extrajudicial killings,” said the official. of ONU.

Women and girls

Ms Lyons said that in general, the Taliban have recognized the concerns of the international community – often acknowledging their mistakes and trying to correct them.

However, they also specify that there are for the moment limits to the concessions they are ready to make on certain questions, in particular those relating to the rights and freedoms of women.

While the de facto Authorities initially assured the global community that they would protect women’s rights under Islamic law – including the right to education – but there has nevertheless been a general restriction on their fundamental rights and freedoms.

From the right of women to work to their absence from the main decision-making forums and upper echelons of the public service, their limits have become evident.

And the Taliban officials say they are working on a national policy to govern girls’ right to education.

The best way to promote stability and future international support is for the Taliban to avoid the isolation that characterized their previous experience in power – Special representative

Building constructive relationships

Ms. Lyons told council members that Afghans generally fear the intentions of the Taliban.

Among their main concerns are the crippled economy of the country, the inability to withdraw cash and fears of not being able to feed themselves during the winter.

The UN has also received credible reports of house searches and extrajudicial killings of former government agents and security guards.

Meanwhile, to date, the Taliban have proven their inability to stem the expansion of ISIS in Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISIL-KP), where terrorist attacks have dropped from 60 in 2020 to 334 so far this year.

In this context, Ms. Lyons called for the gradual establishment of constructive relations between Afghanistan and the world at large.

“The best way to promote stability and future international support is for the Taliban to avoid the isolation that characterized their previous experience in power,” said the Special Representative.