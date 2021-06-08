World
Antony Blinken casts doubt on coronavirus lab leak report methodology – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antoine Blink questioned Tuesday the methodology of a report on the origins of Covid-19 cited by the the Wall Street newspaper who concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese laboratory was plausible.
“I have seen the report. I think it is on many levels, incorrect,” Blinken told a Senate committee hearing of the State Department’s budget request when asked about the Journal article.
The Journal quoted people familiar with a classified report from a US government national laboratory on Monday as saying it concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan was plausible and merited further investigation. thorough.
The report says the study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and mentioned by the state when it investigated the origins of the pandemic in the former president’s final months. Donald trumpthe administration of.
Blinken said that to the best of his understanding, the report arose after the Trump administration asked a contractor to examine the origins of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, with particular emphasis on whether it is it was about a lab leak.
“This work has been done, it has been completed, it has been informed, to the relevant people in the department. When we arrived we were also informed of the results,” said Blinken.
“From what I understood, the Trump administration had real concerns about the methodology of this study, the quality of the analysis, bending the evidence to fit a preconceived narrative. That was their concern. . It was shared with us. ”
Blinken said the report was the work of an officer and a few individuals and not “the effort of the whole government” Joe biden ordered, led by the intelligence community, to look into the origins of the virus.
When asked if he supports declassifying information about the origins of the virus, Blinken said there should be “as much transparency as possible with any information we find” subject to the need to protect sources of intelligence.
Announcing his 90-day investigation, Biden said U.S. intelligence was considering two likely scenarios – whether the virus was the result of a lab accident or the result of human-animal contact – but failed to reach it. to a conclusion.
A still-classified US intelligence report released under the Trump administration alleged that three researchers at the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan fell so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital treatment, sources said US government.
