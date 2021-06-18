World
Antonio Guterres: UN Chief Antonio Guterres appointed for a second term as UN Secretary General | World News – Times of India
The United Nations General Assembly unanimously elected Antonio Guterres to a second term as secretary general on Friday, giving him another five years as head of the 193-member organization at a time where a deeply divided world faces numerous conflicts, the growing impact of climate change and a pandemic which continues to go around the world.
Ambassadors in the hemicycle applauded as Assembly Speaker Volkan Bozkir announced Guterres’ re-election by “acclamation” without a vote. Just before the announcement, Estonian Ambassador to the UN Sven Jurgenson, the current President of the Security Council, read a resolution passed by the 15-member council recommending Guterres for a second term.
Under the Charter of the United Nations, the General Assembly elects the Secretary General on the recommendation of the Security Council.
Guterres was the only candidate nominated by a UN member state, his home country Portugal, where he was previously prime minister, and the country’s current president was in the hemicycle to watch the event.
Immediately after his re-election, Guterres was sworn in and delivered a speech urging UN member countries “to do their utmost to overcome current geostrategic divisions and dysfunctional power relations.”
“There are too many asymmetries and paradoxes,” he said. “They need to be tackled head-on.”
Guterres expressed the hope that “what we are experiencing today in terms of mistrust is, I hope, an aberration but it cannot become the norm.”
Traditionally, candidates for the highest UN positions have been appointed by a UN member state, but this is not a requirement in the Charter of the United Nations or in a resolution adopted by the General Assembly in 2015.
This measure has made the previously largely secret selection of the Secretary General more open and transparent, allowing member states for the first time to see basic information about all candidates, including their resumes, and to question them in public sessions. .
Guterres, a former UN refugee chief, was elected by the assembly to succeed Ban Ki-moon after a hotly contested and transparent race in October 2016 that initially included 13 candidates – seven women and six men. Guterres took office on January 1, 2017.
This year, seven people applied to become secretary general without the support of any government, most recently the former Ecuadorian president Rosalia Arteaga.
