“Antipatriotic”: Afghans criticize President Ghani’s rapid departure

Kabul, Afghanistan – The departure of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani from the country left many locals angry and confused as the Taliban armed group sought to regain power 20 years after being toppled in a US-led military invasion .

Late Sunday, it was announced that Ghani had left the country with several members of his cabinet.

“The former president of Afghanistan left Afghanistan … He left the nation in this state [for that] God will hold him responsible, ”said Abdullah Abdullah, president of the High Council for National Reconciliation, in a video posted on his Facebook page.

The collapse of the West-backed government in Kabul comes in the wake of the Taliban blitzkrieg that began on August 6 and led to the capture of more than two dozen Afghan provinces on Sunday morning.

Some of the last provinces to fall were in the east of the country, with the city of Jalalabad being the last of the country’s major cities to be captured by the Taliban after an agreement was reached between the former locals, the governor and the members of the armed group.

A shame’

A politician from an eastern province, who wished to remain anonymous, called Ghani’s departure “shame”.

The politician accused Ghani of “lying to the people all this time” and “keeping the Afghan people in the dark”.

The politician cited Ghani’s pre-recorded statement on Saturday as an example of lying to the Afghan people. In this address, Ghani, who appeared to be reading on a teleprompter, vowed to “focus on preventing the spread of instability, violence and displacement of my people”, however, a few hours after this address, two of Afghanistan’s largest cities – Jalalabad and Mazar-i-Sharif – fell to the Taliban.

References to Ghani lying or keeping secrets had become even more common over the past two months, when first districts, and then provinces, began to fall into the hands of the Taliban.

Early Sunday, hours before Ghani’s departure, Atta Mohammad Noor, the powerful former commander of the northern province of Balkh, accused the government of a “great organized and cowardly plot”.

Noor, who had long criticized Ghani, was referring to the growing belief that the fall of districts and provinces in recent weeks was part of some sort of unspeakable plan the government may have put in place but withheld from the people. .

Last month, Ismail Khan, a former Mujahedin commander in the western province of Herat, told Al Jazeera the same, saying there was a “plot” behind the fall of districts in the country.

Ghani’s legacy

The next evening, Ghani had left the country without a word.

A former member of the National Security Council said that while the president’s departure was “understandable” given the quagmire Ghani had found himself in, he was still disappointed by the speed of it all.

Still, he said Ghani, choosing not to be seen in public from a pre-recorded speech, was “unpatriotic and sad”.

Regarding Ghani’s legacy, the former NSC official said, “He has caused chaos in the region, divided the population, created hostility among ethnic groups and shattered democracy.

Ghani’s two electoral victories in 2014 and 2019 were marred by controversy and accusations of fraud and required settlements with his main rival, Abdullah.

A women’s rights activist said Ghani and her departure should not be the focus in the future.

“Ghani is gone, but Afghanistan’s 38 million remain.”

She said that whatever Ghani may or may not have done, the onus is now on the Taliban to show that they have changed their strict rule of nearly six years.

“The women and men of this country deserve a dignified life,” she said, pointing to the Taliban, who are poised to play a role in a future Afghan government. “They have to prove their Afghanity by showing that they are going to offer us something different from the past.”

During their rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban imposed severe restrictions, including on women who (except doctors) were not allowed to work or study. The men also had their dress, grooming habits, prayers, and other aspects of their personal lives strictly monitored.

A former ambassador says: “History will not remember him [Ghani] nicely. “

The former ambassador’s criticisms seem to echo Abdullah’s comments about the nation’s current uncertain situation and Ghani’s own role in its creation.

“As president, he saw the writing on the wall for a while. He could have achieved an orderly and peaceful political transition before leaving the country. He didn’t, ”said the former ambassador.

But one of the harshest criticisms for Ghani’s seemingly sudden departure came online, from former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil. Nabil, who ran against Ghani and Abdullah in the 2019 polls, took to Twitter to challenge the president.

“During those seven years, it was proven to everyone that whatever he said to the people, he always did the opposite!