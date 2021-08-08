World
Anthony Fauci hopes for full vaccine approval soon – Times of India
WILMINGTON: The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert is hoping the Food and Drug Administration will start fully approving the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the month.
Dr Antoine Fauci predicted that this potential move would spur a wave of immunization mandates in the private sector as well as in schools and universities.
the FDA granted only emergency use approval to Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The agency is expected to give full approval to Pfizer soon.
the Biden The administration said the federal government will not force vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such warrants.
Fauci said NBC‘s “Meet the press“Sunday that” local warrants must be executed “to help curb the spread of the virus.
Fauci’s comments come as the Biden administration assesses the levers it can pull to encourage more unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated as the delta variant continues to sweep through much of the United States.
