Another false start in Africa sold with the myths of the green revolution

BOSTON and KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 (IPS) – Since the launch of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) in 2006, yields have barely increased, while rural poverty remains endemic, and would have increased further without the exodus. .

AGRA was launched, with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, to double the yields and incomes of 30 million smallholder farmers while halving food insecurity by 2020.

Timothy A. Wise

There is No sign significant productivity and income gains through the promotion of commercial seeds and agrochemicals in AGRA’s 13 target countries. Meanwhile, the number of undernourished people in these countries has increased by 30%!

When are we going to learn?

What didn’t go well? Continuing protests by Indian farmers, despite the resurgence of COVID-19, highlight the problematic legacy of its green revolution (GR) in the frustrating progress towards sustainable food security.

Numerous studies have already clarified certain myths about India’s genetic resources. Looking back, its flaws and dire consequences should have warned policymakers of the likely disappointment. GR results in Africa.

The RG hagiographic accounts cite “high yielding” and “fast growing” dwarf wheat and rice spread across Asia, particularly India, saving lives, modernizing agriculture and “liberating” land. labor for better non-farm jobs.

A lot recent historical studies challenge the main claims of this supposed success, including supposedly widespread yield improvements and even the number of lives actually saved by increased food production.

Environmental degradation and other threats to public health from the toxic chemicals used are now widely recognized. Meanwhile, water management has become increasingly difficult and unreliable due to global warming and other factors.

Ersatz GR2.0 for Africa

Half a century later, the fetishistic, even technology-deifying AGRA initiative seemed to forget Asian lessons as if there was nothing to learn from actual experiences, research and analysis.

Worse yet, AGRA has ignored many crucial features of India’s genetic resources. Importantly, the postcolonial Indian government had rapidly developed capacities to promote economic development.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

Few African countries have such “development” capacities, let alone comparable capacities. Their already modest government capacities were decimated from the 1980s by structural adjustment programs demanded by international financial institutions and bilateral “donors”.

Ignore the lessons of history

The ten points of India Intensive agricultural development program was more than just a question of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. Its genetic resources have also provided credit, guaranteed prices, better marketing, extension services, planning, analysis and evaluation at the village level.

These and other crucial elements are missing or not adequately developed in recent AGRA initiatives. The sponsors of ersatz GR in Africa largely ignored these demands.

Instead, the tech-savvy AGRA initiative has been enticed by new technical innovations while not sufficiently appreciating indigenous and other “ancient” knowledge, science and technology, or even basic infrastructure.

The genetic resources of Asia were mainly based on improving growing conditions, including better water management. There has been little investment from AGRA or others, even when the culture promoted requires such improvements.

From tragedy to farce

Unsurprisingly, Africa’s genetic resources replicated many of India’s problems:

As in India, the overall productivity of staple crops has not increased much faster despite costly investments in genetic resource technologies. These low productivity growth rates have remained well below population growth rates.

Moderate success in one priority crop (eg wheat in Punjab, India, or maize in Africa) has generally come at the expense of sustained productivity growth in other crops.

The diversity of crops and diets has been reduced, affecting crop sustainability, nutrition, health and well-being.

Subsidies and other incentives have meant more land devoted to priority crops, not just intensification, with negative impacts on land use and nutrition.

Soil health and fertility have suffered from “nutrient extraction” due to the monoculture of priority crops, requiring more purchases of inorganic fertilizers.

The higher input costs often outweigh the additional income from modest increases in yields using new seeds and agrochemicals, which increases farmers’ debt.

Paths not taken

AGRA and other African genetic resources proponents have had 14 years, over billions of dollars, to show that input-intensive agriculture can increase productivity, net incomes and food security. They clearly failed.

Africans – farmers, consumers and governments – have many good reasons to be suspicious, especially given AGRA’s record after a decade and a half. India’s experience and ongoing farmer protests in that country should make them even more so.

Selling African genetic resources as an innovation requiring inevitable “creative destruction” is extremely misleading. In addition, many agroecology initiatives, which technophiles decry as backward, provide farmers with advanced science and technology, with impressive results.

A 2006 University of Essex survey, out of nearly 300 large ecological agriculture projects in more than fifty poor countries, has documented an average increase of 79% in productivity, with falling costs and rising incomes.

Published at the launch of AGRA, these results far exceed those for genetic resources to date. Sadly, they remind us of the high opportunity costs of paths not taken due to well-funded techie dogma.

Timothy A. Wise is senior advisor at Institute of Agricultural and Trade Policy and author of Eat tomorrow: agribusiness, family farmers and the battle for the future of food.

