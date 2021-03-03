Another Covid-19 threat: Healthcare workers under attack

PHILADELPHIA, United States, March 03 (IPS) – During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a certain time of the evening, people in cities around the world opened their windows or stood on their rooftops and banged pots and rang bells. As the coronavirus spread and the number of deaths increased, it was time for people to distance themselves from others to show solidarity and appreciation for the heroic work of health workers. But even as health workers were celebrated by some, others attacked them.

In 400 incidents last year around the world, health workers were attacked, clinics, hospitals and COVID-19 testing centers were targeted, or public health officials were threatened.

Fear, disinformation and conspiracy theories have flourished alongside frustration at the actions and inaction of governments to stem the pandemic and deal with the massive social and economic upheavals that have accompanied it. At the same time, police and security forces arrested and assaulted health workers for protesting governments’ inadequate responses to the pandemic.

These and other incidents are documented in a new interactive document menu developped by Insecurity Insight and the Coalition for Safeguarding Health in Conflict, with technical support from MapAction. It is important to document these incidents and understand their causes so that governments and healthcare facilities can prepare for and prevent such atrocities.

Threats and attacks often stem from opposition to health measures meant to contain the spread of the virus, such as community-wide lockdowns. Health workers have been assaulted by people who feared spreading the disease, and healthcare facilities treating patients with COVID-19 have been targeted.

For example, in Hong Kong, Molotov cocktails were thrown at four health centers after the government designated them for COVID-19 treatment. Similarly, in Mexico, three dispensaries under construction to fight the pandemic have been threatened or targeted by arson.

Health workers have also been threatened or fired by their employers, and in some cases arrested, for speaking out against lack of protective gear or government disinformation about the pandemic. Health workers have also been targeted in contexts of ongoing conflict.

For example, in Myanmar, a World Health Organization marked vehicle carrying COVID-19 test samples was shot, injuring a health worker and killing the driver.

In Cameroon, a rebel militia destroyed a supply of hand sanitizers. In Libya, a plane carrying COVID-related material was shot down. And in Yemen, gunmen in military vehicles stormed a health facility and confiscated COVID-19 disinfectants.

Some of the attacks portray desperation and despair in communities. In the Brazilian city of Belem in April, dozens of people seeking medical treatment demolished the door of a hospital reserved for COVID-19 patients and forced their way into it.

In Dakar, Senegal, in May, people threw stones at Red Cross volunteers to prevent them from burying a person who died of COVID-19 in the local cemetery. In the Mexican state of Guanajuato, in August, a group of people attacked a nurse at a store owned by her family, accusing her of spreading the coronavirus.

The Coalition for Safeguarding Health in Conflict, as its name suggests, previously focused exclusively on attacks in conflict situations. But 2020 has been an exceptional year. Coalition organizations, which include academic and independent researchers, international non-governmental organizations, and human rights, public health and healthcare associations, have collected information on threats and attacks related to COVID-19 around the world, from press accounts as well as confidential contributions from aid agencies and professional organizations.

These types of attacks are not without precedent. In previous outbreaks of SARS, Ebola and H1N1, attacks were also carried out against health workers, facilities and ambulances. For example, in 2014, people attacked health workers and the hospital in Guinea’s second largest city, Nzerekore, shouting, “Ebola is a lie! Violence against polio vaccination agents halted progress towards elimination in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.

While most governments have detailed pandemic preparedness plans, few include measures to protect health workers and facilities. 103-page “Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Guide for Healthcare Workers and Healthcare Employers” published by the US government mentions violence against healthcare workers in one sentence .

Much remains to be done to prepare for and prevent attacks. Clear and honest communication is essential. New threats of deadly and poorly understood diseases naturally cause anxiety, and government policies such as quarantines can amplify fear and misinformation.

But communication is not enough. Governments and healthcare workers also need to show that their response is not only based on the best available evidence, but that it is based on human rights principles such as transparency, participation and accountability. ‘equity.

Engaging with the communities most affected at the onset of a pandemic will open channels of communication and trust, as will transparency to demonstrate that supplies (like PPE) and access to care are available, without discrimination, for those most affected.

There will be another global pandemic. Hopefully, not anytime soon. But we must learn the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic that we have not been able to learn from past outbreaks and anticipate and protect health workers and facilities from threats and attacks.

And governments should act now to prepare for the violence that could arise around the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine and to end the COVID-19-related violence that continues to occur. It is not enough to bang on pots to show the appreciation of health workers.

Joe amon is Clinical Professor and Director of Global Health at the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University and a member of the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition.

Christina wille is Director of Insecurity Insight. As a member of the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition, Insecurity Insight collects data on violence against healthcare for the coalition.