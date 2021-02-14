Annual march honors missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada

On the 30th anniversary of the Vancouver March, activists call for action to end violence against Indigenous women and girls.

More than 100 people marched through downtown Vancouver, Canada on Sunday afternoon as part of an annual event to honor and remember murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls across the country .

Beating drums and singing, protesters walked through the downtown area east to mark the 30th anniversary of the first such march in Vancouver. The event was broadcast live on Facebook.

“The first women’s memorial march was held in 1992 in response to the murder of a woman on Powell Street in Vancouver,” organizers said in a statement ahead of the event.

“Out of this sense of desperation and anger was born an annual Valentine’s Day walk to express the compassion, community and concern of all the women of the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, in the unceded Coast Salish territories. .

Myrna Cranmer, one of the organizers, told local outlet The Tyee that “the impetus behind the march has always been so that the family and the community can cry.”

For decades, Canada’s Indigenous peoples have sounded the alarm bells about the disproportionately high rates of violence faced by women, girls and others in their communities and about the inaction of local authorities.

A woman holds a sign during the closing ceremony of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Gatineau, Que., June 3, 2019 [Chris Wattie/Reuters]

The Native Women’s Association of Canada (AFAC) in 2010 documented 582 cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women across Canada. Then, in 2014, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that nearly 1,200 Indigenous women had been murdered or missing between 1980 and 2012.

But advocates and community members said the actual number was likely much higher.

Amid growing calls for accountability and action to stem violence, the Canadian government in 2016 launched a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

In its final report in 2019, the survey found that the violence “amounts to racial genocide of indigenous peoples” which particularly targets women, girls and members of the LGBTQ2S + community. Two-Spirit is a term used by some Indigenous peoples to express their sexual and spiritual identity.

“This genocide was fostered by colonial structures … leading directly to the current increase in rates of violence, death and suicide among indigenous populations,” the investigation said.

Government action plan

In a statement on Sunday at the Vancouver Memorial March, BC provincial government officials, including Premier John Horgan, pledged to address systemic racism against Indigenous peoples in the province.

“In Canada, Indigenous women are three and a half times more likely than non-Indigenous women to be targeted by violence and three times more likely than non-Indigenous women to be killed by someone they know,” they declared.

Canadian Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett also said the federal government “is working to put in place concrete measures to end this national tragedy” and to develop a national action plan to implement implement the recommendations of the investigation.

But Indigenous advocates and community groups have criticized Ottawa for delays in implementing this action plan.

“I am really disappointed with the process because it is insufficient,” said NWAC President Lorraine Whitman Told CBC News in June 2020. “But by saying this, I hope they start to move forward.”