Angry Trump promises rally in Georgia Battlefield State

In a surprise press conference on Thanksgiving Day, President Trump answered questions from the press for the first time since being re-elected – but he doubled down on his "rigged" election demands and appeared to deny the reality that his presidency ended. it will be "very difficult" for him to concede to Joe Biden. "I think it's not fair that he is trying to choose a Cabinet," Trump complained after objecting to the so-called "massive fraud" that he said gave Biden the victory. fraud in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia despite the fact that state authorities have already certified election results in those states, Trump appeared to become combative when asked if he would concede if the constituency votes for Biden on Dec. 14: "That will be a very difficult thing to concede. Because we know there has been massive fraud." Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner, boosting Trump's legal efforts "The weather is not on our side… it was massive fraud, it should never happen in this country, we are like a third world country, "he said, suggesting that faulty counting machines gave Biden millions more votes. Asked a second time whether he would concede if the Electoral College votes for Biden, Trump replied, "error," before saying it is a "possibility" and scolding a journalist who pressed him on the question: "Don't talk to me that way, you're just a light weight." Another reporter asked him if he would "leave this building" If the constituency elects Biden, he said, "Sure, I will. "While Trump and his legal team have repeatedly sought to defeat votes in the states Joe Biden won, none of their challenges have been successful. Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia – all carried by Trump in 2016 , ahead of The Blue Turn this year – certified their results this week, assuring they will send a list of Democratic voters to the Electoral College. Wisconsin and Arizona, two other states that have looked to Biden, are expected to certify their results next week. "Massive fraud has been uncovered. We are like a third world country," Trump said, before launching into allegations of electoral fraud that have been repeatedly dismissed in courts and by the State election officials from both parties. "I did so well … they didn't. know what to do," he said at one point of the election results in Georgia, asserting that the ballots votes for him had been "thrown out." "I don't know what's going to happen. I know one thing, Joe Biden didn't get 80 million votes. And I got 74 million, but there was a lot of ballots thrown away, so I got a lot more than that. But I got 74 million, 74 million, that's 11 million more than the last time. … and that's millions more than Hillary Clinton got. win says he had already lost, his administration gave way behind the scenes. Earlier this week, Emily Murphy, the head of general service administrations – appointed by Trump – signed a letter formally authorizing the start of the presidential transition. Murphy had previously refused to do so, a partisan movement from a historically non-partisan agency. Even Trump appeared to have a moment of clarity Thursday regarding a possible cure for COVID-19 and its future (or lack thereof) in the White House. Don't let Joe Biden take credit for the vaccine, "he said.